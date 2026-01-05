Seahawks OC Leads Atlanta Falcons Search For Raheem Morris Replacement

The Atlanta Falcons have officially moved on from head coach Raheem Morris, and another important offseason decision looms. As the Falcons search for its fourth head coach in seven seasons, the focus now shifts to who could be tasked with ending an eight-year playoff drought in 2026.

Seven coaches were hired last offseason, and three of those teams have made a run to the postseason in 2025 – somewhere the Falcons have not been since 2017. The Falcons will be hoping they can find their Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, or Liam Coen over the next weeks.

The search for the next generation of leadership of the Falcons will begin right away, and they confirmed that ZRG Partners will assist with the search.

See below for a list (in no particular order) of potential candidates that could draw interest for this coaching cycle.

Falcons Head Coach Candidates for 2026:

KLINT KUBIAK, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The 38-year-old playcaller for the NFC No. 1 overall seed has been one of the hottest names in the buildup to the 2026 offseason, and for good reason. The up-and-coming coordinator has been able to get the most out of Derek Carr in New Orleans and then with Sam Darnold this season. Kubiak could be a fantastic option for the franchise to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr. next season, and should be one of the first calls from Falcons brass.

JOE BRADY, BUFFALO BILLS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The Falcons interviewed Joe Brady for this role in 2023, but ultimately chose to go with Raheem Morris. It wouldn’t be surprising if they revisited Brady this time around. The offensive playcaller has cut his teeth with top-flight quarterback play, highlighted by Joe Burrow at LSU in 2019 and then Josh Allen in Buffalo in the years since. While the 2025 Bills have not been as effective, he will be a strong candidate again this cycle.

CHRIS SHULA, LOS ANGELES RAMS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Sean McVay has largely been known for his track record of developing bright, young offensive coaches, but Chris Shula could be one of the more in-demand coaches this cycle. Ironically, Chris Shula replaced Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator for McVay, and the Falcons may look to see if this time could prove to be more successful for them. He is reportedly well-regarded in NFL circles and could get calls for interviews.

MIKE LaFLEUR, LOS ANGELES RAMS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Speaking of those offensive coordinators from the Sean McVay coaching tree, Mike LaFleur is the next in what has been a long line of hot names. LaFleur, who was with the Falcons during their 2016 run to the Super Bowl, has a connection to the franchise. He followed Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers as the passing game coordinator before going to the Jets and then moving to the Rams in 2023. LaFleur’s unit has been the NFL’s best in 2025, both in terms of points (30.1) and EPA/play. Like Kubiak, LaFleur’s phone will likely be ringing over the next few weeks.

BRIAN FLORES, MINNESOTA VIKINGS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Brian Flores has established himself as one of the top defensive playcallers in the NFL, highlighted by exotic blitzes and strong results. He was unceremoniously ousted from the Miami Dolphins, but landed in Minnesota and produced more tremendous defenses with the Vikings. Whether it comes this cycle or one in the future, Flores will likely get a second crack at being an NFL head coach.

ROBERT SALEH, SAN FRANCISCO 49ers DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The former head coach for the New York Jets is largely thought to have not received a fair shake with the AFC cellar dweller. His team collapsed in 2024 after a 20-36 stretch in three years, and he was fired. With the 49ers this season, his unit has maintained a strong level of play despite injuries to players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Hiring Saleh could also lead the Falcons to retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with him in New York.

MIKE MCCARTHY, FORMER DALLAS COWBOYS/GREEN BAY PACKERS HEAD COACH

Mike McCarthy is not a hot young name (he’s 62), but he is a winner. He was out of the league this season after being fired by the Cowboys, but he could make his return this cycle. McCarthy has a career record of 174-122-2 as a head coach, has double-digit wins in 11 of his 18 seasons, and is the only option on this list who has won a Super Bowl as a head coach. The Falcons have loads of talent on this roster already, and McCarthy could help bring some much-needed stability.

KEVIN STEFANSKI, FORMER CLEVELAND BROWNS HEAD COACH

There are reports that Kevin Stefanski could be on the way out in Cleveland, but he could almost certainly find himself in the mix as soon as that decision is made. He is another coach who is well-regarded in NFL circles, and the issues with the Browns have as much to do with their issues at quarterback as they do anything else.