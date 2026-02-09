Seven Free Agency Targets for Atlanta Falcons at Quarterback

The Super Bowl has come and gone, meaning the NFL offseason has officially arrived. As we approach this period of uncertainty, the Atlanta Falcons do have one thing they can be certain of: they will be in the quarterback market this offseason.

Fortunately, the Falcons should have several options come free agency in March.

The franchise has already had a busy offseason at quarterback, with Michael Penix Jr. continuing his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in November, while they agreed to a restructured contract with Kirk Cousins. This new deal likely assures the two parties will separate ahead of the free agency window next month.

Assuming that move is made, the Falcons will be left with just a single quarterback on their roster, and he has an unclear timeline for a return. Matt Ryan did not commit to Penix as the team’s starting quarterback , deferring that decision to new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

And Stefanski has been complimentary of his young quarterback.

“I’m just excited about the physical gifts,” Stefanski said during his introductory press conference. “What's most important right now for Michael is to get healthy. He knows that, and we'll get to football here shortly, but he's attacking his rehab. I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, and can push the ball to all areas of the field.”

Penix showed some promise in his first full season as a starter, but still has room for improvement as he enters the third year of his rookie contract. He completed 60.1% of his passes, averaging 220.2 yards per game with nine touchdowns and three interceptions over his nine appearances in 2025.

Stefanski said he is eager to get to work with the young quarterback, saying that the development side of his job is what gets him most excited about coming to work.

“I'm a maniac about [development],” he said. “I'm just crazy about the development of our players. We want to be a very intentional group when it comes to developing players, obviously, the quarterback positions at the forefront of that.

Assuming the Falcons look to free agency or the trade market for their backup, we took a look at some potential options who could be available on the open market.

PENDING FREE AGENTS FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the interesting candidates for the Falcons is Malik Willis. The fourth-year player came off the bench four times in 2025 (one start) and completed 30-of-35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns, but also added 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The former third-round pick from Westlake High School (Roswell, GA) could make a homecoming in 2026 with something to prove. After he was selected by the Titans in 2022, he only started three games before being traded to the Packets in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. Since being in Green Bay, Willis has appeared in 11 games, throwing for 972 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Willis could be looking for starting opportunities this offseason and has an AAV of $10.6 million. Of the teams in the quarterback market, the Falcons will give him the best opportunity to win now, but he will have to compete with Penix for the starting job. That reality makes him an unlikely candidate for the Falcons, and he may look for a clearer shot to play now.

Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The first of the many steady backups on this list is veteran Tyrod Taylor. The longtime reserve has made seven stops in his 15-year NFL career, but has started just 62 games in that span. Several successful quarterbacks in this league have played alongside Taylor, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and more, making him an ideal candidate to be a bridge for Penix’s return this summer.

Like many on this list, Taylor would be able to give good reps to the team during training camp while also providing solid veteran playing experience should Penix not be able to return in time for the season.

Taylor carries an expected AAV of $3.9 million and would be an affordable addition to the roster.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Should Joe Flacco, 41, choose to play another season, a reunion with his former coach could be his best option. His most recent stop with Stefanski did not end well, but his first in Cleveland produced an AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs. He finished 4-1 as a starter, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Flacco played with Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last season before being traded to Cincinnati, and already has familiarity with the offense. His AAV sits at about $5.5 million, but he could be the clearest option for the Falcons this offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a steady name in the NFL over the last decade. He has made several stops around the NFL, and even led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 after winning two Lombardi Trophies as the backup with the Patriots. Garoppolo has made 64 starts in his career, but has been largely utilized as a backup since he was benched by the Raiders in 2023.

He is unlikely to take attention away from Penix as he recovers from his knee injury, and he could provide veteran snaps for the team as its starter during training camp before stepping back in the regular season. His postseason experience could prove valuable, too, for a team that has not been since 2017.

Garoppolo’s AAV sits around $2.3 million, which would make him affordable.

Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A former No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has remained a talented enigma. Since being drafted, Trey Lance has bounced around the league. The 49ers moved on from him after just two seasons, but his arm talent has kept teams calling. He has made stops with the Cowboys (one season on the practice squad) and Chargers since 2022.

Lance has appeared in just 16 games (six starts) and has 1,289 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He struggled in his lone appearance last season, completing 27-of-57 passes (47.4%) for 226 yards and an interception.

If the Falcons wanted to try a riskier hand with someone with upside, then this could be in the cards for them. His AAV will come in below $2 million, but he could sign on as a third quarterback with a chance for more.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Similar to Lance, Zach Wilson is another former high-capital draft selection from just a few seasons ago. Wilson’s flame quickly burned out in New York, and the team opted to replace him with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 – ironically, he wound up starting 11 games that season after Rodgers went down in Week 1 after just a few snaps.

Maybe Wilson’s is an unpopular name to some at first glance, but recent seasons have shown that second chances can serve both parties. Sam Darnold revived his career with the Vikings last season before landing with the Seahawks this year, and he just played in the Super Bowl. Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and more have followed in the ‘new team, new me’ mantra, and Wilson may be next.

The Falcons should be able to get him for a reasonable deal, and if it doesn’t work out, then Penix should be around the corner to come back and start after he recovers from his knee injury. His expected AAV sits at a reasonable $1.6 million, and he could provide some reps as a third quarterback, with a chance for more.

Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sometimes, the best option is the one you don’t have to go very far to find. In this case, that would be the Falcons’ current backup quarterback, Easton Stick.

While he did not see game action in 2025, the backup did provide serviceable work during the preseason. Stick’s best sample size in the regular season came with the Chargers in 2023, when he played in five games (starting four). He completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is familiar with the organization and a serviceable option, depending on what the Falcons are looking for.

His average annual value (AAV) is just $1.17 million, and he could be a strong third quarterback option for the Falcons at the very least.

VETERAN TRADE CANDIDATES FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Mac Jones is currently under contract with the 49ers through the 2026 season, so the Falcons would need to send assets to acquire him. His cap hit is just $3.98 million, which is reasonable considering how he played for them in a pinch this season. He stepped in as the starter for an injured Brock Purdy, winning five of his eight games.

Jones held the offense together in the exact way that a team would hope a backup would, completing 69.6% of his passes for an average of 268.9 yards per game, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The 49ers will likely want to hold onto the backup for next season due to his minimal cap hit, but the Falcons may be able to pry him away with day-three draft capital.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Like Jones, Jacoby Brissett is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2026 season. While the Cardinals struggled to win games with the journeyman quarterback under center (1-11 overall), Brissett still had a strong season for Arizona. He completed 64.9% of his passes for an average of 280.5 yards per game with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Like Jones, Brissett has proven to be a capable backup with some upside if he needs to make several starts. He carries a slightly larger cap hit of $7.19 million, but the team has an out after this season. With the future of Kyler Murray increasingly uncertain, they may want to hold onto Brissett, or even extend him, making him another unlikely candidate for Atlanta.