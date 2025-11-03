Star Patriots WR Sends Encouraging Message to Falcons Drake London
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London put on a show against the New England Patriots. After the game, the Patriots' star receiver Stefon Diggs shared words with the up-and-coming London.
“You’re a star, keep being a star,” Diggs said after the game.
London certainly looked every bit the star Diggs said he was on Sunday. The fourth-year wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns, it was the first hat trick of his career. Each touchdown grab topped the last, capped off by a spectacular one-handed catch late in the fourth quarter.
It was high praise coming from a player like Diggs. Though he finished Sunday with just three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, the veteran wideout’s track record speaks for itself. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.
Diggs has had six seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, five with 1,100 or more, three with 1,200 or more and two seasons with 1,400 or more yards. The veteran has six seasons with 8 or more touchdowns and two seasons with double-digit touchdowns. In 2020, he led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. The point is, Diggs has consistently been one of the best receivers in the league over the past half a decade and change, and he thinks that the Falcons have a star in Drake London.
In 2024, London put the league on notice. He enjoyed a breakout season, recording career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. In his third season in the NFL, the receiver caught 100 balls for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the season tied ninth in the league in receptions, fourth in yards and tied ninth in touchdowns.
London is currently tied 10th in receptions, ninth in yards and tied 10th in touchdowns despite just playing in seven games this season. London has 100 or more receiving yards and eight or more receptions in three of his last four games. With performances like that, it’s no surprise London is earning respect from some of the league’s best. But while the praise is piling up, the receiver made it clear after the game that individual stats mean nothing to him if the team does not win.
“Do not feel good, we just lost the game,” London told the media after his three-touchdown performance against the Patriots. “No,” he replied, if his stats served as a consolation prize.
Despite the loss, London’s performance and recognition from one of the better receivers in the league in Diggs signal that the young receiver is firmly establishing himself as one of the league’s rising talents. He may not care about the stat sheet after a defeat, but Sunday’s showing was a reminder of Diggs’s words: London is a star, and he’s only just getting started.