Tyler Allgeier Sets New Career High in Falcons Loss in Berlin
The Atlanta Falcons lost their fourth straight game as they fell 31-25 to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the loss, running back Tyler Allgeier set a career high for rushing touchdowns in a single season, scoring twice on the ground. Allgeier has six touchdowns this season, two more than his previous career high of four.
The Falcons drafted Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of BYU. He took over the starting running back role from Cordarrelle Patterson and rushed for over 1,000 yards (and three scores) in his rookie season. Although Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson the following season, he and Allgeier have since formed one of the league’s most dynamic backfield duos.
Allgeier has been used as Atlanta’s closer this season, running the ball down the stretch when the Falcons look to close out games. Three of his six touchdowns have come in the fourth quarter of games, with his Week 2 touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings serving as a game-winner. When head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson took over in Atlanta, they said that Tyler Allgeier would have a huge role in this offense.
“Tyler’s [Allgeier] going to have a great role in this offense,” Robinson said. “He just wants to get on the field in any way… Tyler is going to have a big role, and certainly, at certain points in the season, we’re going to be leaning on him.”
Allgeier has been Atlanta’s go-to back in the red zone this season, outpacing star counterpart Bijan Robinson with four more rushing touchdowns, solidifying his role as the Falcons’ red zone finisher.
Allgeier is currently tied sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. The only running backs with more scores this season are Johnathon Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Javonte Williams and James Cook.
While the Falcons have struggled to find consistency through the air, Allgeier’s scoring production on the ground has been a bright spot for an offense that has struggled mightily this season. For a team that prides itself for the ability to “run the ball on anyone,” Allgeier has embodied that identity, delivering some clutch yards and scores for Atlanta late in games this season.
With eight games still left in the season, Allgeier has a chance to shatter his career high of four rushing touchdowns; however, the Falcons need to find a way to turn his production into wins. Sitting at 3-6, the season is all but over, a year that once held playoff aspirations.