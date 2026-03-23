What Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Contract Means for the Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks just made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, and reset the clock for the Atlanta Falcons in the process. His agreement with the Seahawks will impact the Falcons’ looming decisions regarding two critical skill players: wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson.

Smith-Njigba, 24, is entering the fourth year of his professional career, but the Seahawks pushed ahead and signed him to a four-year extension worth upwards of $168.6 million ($120 guaranteed). The $42.5 million in average annual value shoots him up the list of the league’s highest-paid wide receivers, overshadowing Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million agreement.

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The wide receiver is fresh off an Offensive Player of the Year campaign in which he led the league in receiving (1,793 yards) and scored 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions. Smith-Njigba’s performance played a crucial role in Seattle’s Super Bowl run, and he was rewarded appropriately for it.

As for Atlanta, the Falcons have a pair of players who will be anticipating handsome extensions over the next two offseasons. Smith-Njigba and Robinson entered the league together in 2023, and both have quickly become foundational players for their offenses (albeit at different positions). But for Atlanta, London should be considered the priority. The wideout is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Falcons are facing a rapidly escalating wide receiver market.

Smith-Njigba reset the market, and London is unlikely to follow that up with a larger deal, but it certainly raises the floor for what he may expect.

London is turning 25 this offseason, and he has earned every penny of a lucrative extension that should be coming his way this offseason. Since being drafted eighth overall in 2022, he immediately stepped in as the Falcons’ primary option. He has since accounted for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2025, he started the year averaging 90 yards and nearly a touchdown per game (which would extrapolate out to 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns over 17 games) and appeared to be en route to his first All-Pro season, but a PCL injury slashed the second half of his season.

The sooner the Falcons can pay London, the better it will be for them.

Ten players are set to make more than $30 million in average annual value next season, and London’s asking price is set to increase with every new contract that is signed. The Falcons will be racing against the Saints (Chris Olave), Ravens (Zay Flowers), Cowboys (George Pickens), and Rams (Puka Nakua) to see if they can get their wide receiver signed before the others lock up their guys.

If the Falcons wait, that $31-32 million number will start creeping closer to $35-36 million with every new swoosh of the pen.

As for Robinson, the back has shown to be the linchpin of success for the Falcons’ offense, and Smith-Njigba is the first player from his draft class to receive a deal. Now, Robinson’s next deal could be on the table. Unlike London, though, Robinson will reset whatever market exists for the running back position.

Jahmyr Gibbs will be on the shortlist of players to receive the next major extension, and the Falcons would be similarly wise to ensure they get in front of any imminently lucrative deal.

Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) paces the market right now, but he is closely followed by Christian McCaffrey ($19 million). Whichever player signs second, between Robinson and Gibbs, will become the newest, highest-paid running back in NFL history.

And just like at wide receiver, speed is everything. If Atlanta waits, it will end up paying for both production and a bloated market that had already swept past it.

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