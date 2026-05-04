One Falcons Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

The Atlanta Falcons have cleared the biggest hurdles of the 2026 offseason, having hired their new front office and coaching staff, made their free agency acquisitions, and added several fresh faces in the NFL Draft. Nearly half the roster is made up of newcomers, and just about every position has received some kind of facelift, but one position was overlooked.

Ian Cunningham chose not to pursue a center, meaning that Ryan Neuzil’s job remains secure for the 2026 season. With the veteran entering the final year of his contract and the Falcons bringing in a new offensive line coach in Brian Callahan, there was some buzz about the team looking to pursue a new center.

There were some mid-round centers on the board for them, but they ultimately did not materialize.

Why the Falcons Felt Comfortable Holding On to Him

Neuzil started all 17 games for the Falcons last season, his first as the full-time starter, and was a steady player. He helped power the Falcons' ground game, which finished eighth league-wide in rushing (125.8 yards per game), while also allowing just 26 sacks all season (fourth-fewest in the NFL).

More importantly, Neuzil is an exceedingly affordable player – he signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract last offseason, the 21st-most in the league. The Falcons, ultimately, did not have enough cap space or draft picks to splurge on the position this offseason.

Competition Is Still Coming

The Falcons took a swing with one interesting interior player in the undrafted free agent market, signing James Brockermeyer from Miami (FL). The center does not have elite size, but he does have good athleticism and intelligence for the position.

"Admirable grit and above-average intelligence," Lance Zierlein wrote on Brockermeyer's scouting report on NFL.com . "Brockermeyer has the technique and core strength to fight as a downhill blocker, but his impact in the run game is likely to be limited to occupying/neutralizing. In protection, his success rate climbs against pure bull-rushers thanks to his hand usage and protection know-how. However, a lack of length will limit his ability to redirect athletic rushers if they find his edge."

Elsewhere, the Falcons also signed 32-year-old Corey Levin, but he is more of a depth piece than a challenger to take the job. He has been in the league since 2017 and has just seven career starts. Levin’s contract also carries no guaranteed money, so there is a good chance he does not make the roster this summer.

That gives Brockermeyer a real chance to make the roster and continue his development as a rookie. Neuzil, meanwhile, will hold onto the starting position. What happens in 2027 remains to be seen.

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