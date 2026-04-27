4 UDFA's With a Chance to Make Atlanta Falcons Roster

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons were moving fast at the conclusion of this weekend’s NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, signing 14 new players as undrafted free agents.

The Falcons have found success with players like this in the past, uncovering players like Ryan Schraeder, Josh Harris, Ryan Neuzil, Cobee Bryant, and more over the last several years. Ian Cunningham, in his first season as general manager, will look to find some similar success with his pool of additions.

Notable among these signings was the fact that they did not acquire a linebacker or safety, in large part because they have received a lot of attention from the front office already. Cunningham drafted Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., and they signed Christian Harris and Channing Tindall. At safety, Sydney Brown was acquired via trade.

On the other hand, the Falcons signed five wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Despite the attention they have received, these two position groups feel like they will be under the most scrutiny this summer as players compete for jobs.

Nathan Carter was the only player to make the Falcons roster out of the summer in 2025, but Bryant later made an impact later on in the season after being on the practice squad. Who could make a similar impact this season? We identified a handful of options to watch.

Quarterback Jack Strand, Minnesota State University Moorehead

A four-year starter for a Division II program may not be the most logical starting point, but hang with me here. Jack Strand quickly became an All-American for the Dragons, and he shattered every major passing record in the process. The program, which is not known for success, found some success with him under center, reaching a winning record in three straight seasons for the first time since the 1990s.

Strand is smart – a degree in engineering physics and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (or the ‘Academic Heisman’) – and he has some interesting physical tools to work with. There will obviously be a steep jump in competition, but he has fantastic size (6-foot-4, 243 pounds), a powerful arm, and good enough athleticism to translate to the NFL.

He will join a crowded quarterback room in Atlanta, but not an untenable one. The Falcons’ quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will suck the oxygen out of the room, but he will compete with Trevor Siemian for the third spot on the roster. Siemian’s experience far outweighs Strand’s, but he will get his shot.

Center James Brockermeyer, Miami

The Falcons have been active at center, bringing in Corey Levin in free agency and now James Brockermeyer as a UDFA. Ryan Neuzil is the presumed starter, but those two will likely compete for a backup role on the team. Brockermeyer has a compact frame and good mobility for the position. He is not the biggest or most athletic player for the position, but draft evaluators noted him as intelligent.

Brockermeyer also has a pedigree: his dad is a former first-round draft pick by the Panthers, his grandfather played tackle for Texas, and his brother was an All-Big 12 linebacker. He was a one-year starter for the Hurricanes, but he was an important piece of their run to a national title game appearance last season.

Tight End Brandon Frazier, Auburn

Brandon Frazier is not going to wow anyone with his receiving (213 yards over five seasons), but he could make an impact with his blocking ability. He is 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds with 34” arms, so he has the perfect body for an H-back/tight end hybrid. Charlie Woerner occupied that role for the Falcons, but Frazier could represent a much more affordable option.

He will compete with Jack Velling and Joshua Simon for a spot on the roster and/or practice squad.

Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony, Wisconsin

The Falcons signed several wide receivers, so there is a chance that one of them sticks, and Vinny Anthony feels like a solid bet. Anthony is a bit on the smaller side (6-foot, 183 pounds), but he is a great athlete. He ran the second-fastest three-cone drill at the NFL Combine (6.86 seconds), and then improved on that at his pro day (6.68 seconds).

He projects as a slot receiver, which could hurt his chances of making the roster. The Falcons signed Olamide Zaccheaus and drafted Zachariah Branch, meaning the space behind them will be limited. However, he could compete with Deven Thompkins and Dylan Drummond for a roster spot or place on the practice squad.

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