Replacing Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata Will Define Falcons Defense

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons will have a unique challenge on its hands this season, and the efforts to make it happen will begin right away – how will they replace the impact of defensive lineman David Onyemata and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss?

These players held important roles for the Falcons’ defense last season, both on the field and in the locker room. Onyemata was the primary run-stopper for the defensive line, while Elliss wore the green dot and was largely considered the defensive leader. Despite that, the Falcons were comfortable enough to let them walk away in March during free agency.

“Both were tremendous players and even better people. [They’re] going to be hard to replace on the field, off the field, and everywhere in between,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said during OTAs. “We miss them, love them, respect everything they did here. They won’t be replaced by necessarily one person. It’s going to be a little bit by committee, but I do believe we’ve got the guys in the building to get it done.”

But now they need to replace these players, and there appears to be a positive outlook for the Falcons’ defense this season.

Ulbrich enters year two with the vast majority of his staff still in place. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. (who will reportedly be present for mandatory minicamp this week) will enter their second seasons after outstanding rookie campaigns. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus is also back, looking to build on a strong first full season as a contributor. In the secondary, the Falcons return every contributor from a much-improved unit that finished No. 14 in expected points added (EPA) allowed per pass.

As for the direct replacements, Divine Deablo will wear the green dot and is striving to take on a more vocal leadership role this season.

“I've been trying to have casual conversations with everybody. I’ve just been trying to chat it up to show that I am comfortable talking to everybody,” the linebacker said. “On the field, just yelling, being loud, I want everyone, even the coaches, to hear me and know I am confident.”

Along the defensive line , Maason Smith and Da’Shawn Hand were added to reinforce a run defense that struggled to consistently get stops (finished No. 27 in EPA allowed per rush).

“It’s a blessing to have both sides - especially a guy like [Smith],” defensive line coach Nate Ollie said. “A big guy that can move, stop the run, that’s good with his hands. I think [Smith] will be good for us.”

Ollie added that he feels like Hand could take on a significant role for the Falcons, too, saying, “Oh man, he gotta be like the final boss, like the big dog when we're in there stopping a run like that. It's all controlled chaos, and it's all guys that can get off the ball that can move that got stout. Especially like Hand. Hand's like 6’3, 6'4, 320, 325. That's the big size guy for us that has some foot speed that can move.”

The Falcons remain confident that they can continue to build off a strong 2025, but replacing these two contributors will be priority number one.

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