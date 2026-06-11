Former Jaguars DL Maason Smith Can Help Fix Falcons Biggest Weakness

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons ranked among the top pass-rushing defenses in the NFL. They set a franchise record with 57 quarterback sacks during the 2025 season. It landed them second in the league behind the Denver Broncos’ 68.

But Atlanta still has room to grow its defensive front into a certified force.

And the team’s offseason acquisition of third-year defensive tackle Maason Smith may be right in the middle of it, says defensive line coach Nate Ollie.

“Really think Maason’s got a lot in his body and really counting on Maason - just keep being consistent, going out there every day,” Ollie told the media following June 9’s organized team activities.

“That’s a big guy that can move.”

Smith arrived in Atlanta from the Jacksonville Jaguars in April as part of a player-for-player trade that swapped him for defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder spent two seasons in Duval after being picked in the second round out of LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his two seasons with the Jaguars, the interior defensive lineman collected 31 tackles, 13 solo, three sacks, and even deflected four passes at the line of scrimmage in 24 career games.

His lengthy and plus-300-pound frame can create mismatches by forcing separation against offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage.

“The days of super big defensive tackles, especially in an attack-style front, are probably gone,” Ollie explained. “Just get guys that can move. It’s all controlled chaos. And it’s all guys that can get off the ball.”

The Falcons’ Achilles’ heel in 2025 was their struggles to stop the run.

They finished 24th in run defense, giving up 126.2 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

Could Smith help the Falcons mitigate those problems in the 2026 season?

Possibly, because he has the track record of contributing to stingy defenses.

Smith is a season removed from helping the Jaguars rank first in run defense. As a rotational piece appearing in 13 games, Smith collected 15 tackles, four solo on the dominating Jaguars defense en route to an AFC South championship and Wild Card round appearance.

Atlanta has paired Smith with fellow defensive line newcomer Da’Shawn Hand, whom Ollie deems the Falcons’ defensive line’s ‘Final Boss’ to improve the team’s run-stopping ability.

“It’s a blessing to have both sides - especially a guy like [Smith],” Ollie said. “A big guy that can move, stop the run, that’s good with his hands. I think [Smith] will be good for us.”

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