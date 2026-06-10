Is Atlanta Falcons Defensive Line Undersized? DL Coach Nate Ollie Weighs In

The Atlanta Falcons were susceptible to the run in 2025, despite a defense that was overall markedly improved from the previous season. They were 24th in yards against last season and 27th in EPA, a metric that gauges effectiveness regardless of situation.

Atlanta lost starting defensive tackle David Onyemata to free agency and brought in several replacements, the biggest of which, on paper anyway, is sixth-round pick Anterio Thompson who is listed at 306.

However, what's listed on paper may not tell the whole story, and defensive line coach Nate Ollie feels good about the room, particularly newcomers Da'Shawn Hand and Maason Smith.

"I wouldn't say necessarily," Ollie said when asked if his unit was undersized. "I think it's just that that's where the chips fall, but it's a blessing to have both sides. Especially a guy like Mase (Maason Smith). I keep saying a big guy that can move, that can stop the run, that's good with his hands, I think Mase would be good for it. just like Hand too."

Hand is listed at 302 on the roster, but Ollie estimates he's considerably bigger than that and certainly plays bigger.

"Hand's the big guy," Ollie said. "So you go out there, look at a group, you got some big defensive tackles out there in the middle."

Pressed for more on Hand, Ollie lit up with excitement.

"Oh man, he gotta be like the final boss, like the big dog when we're in there stopping a run like that. It's all controlled chaos, and it's all guys that can get off the ball that can move that got stout. Especially like Hand. Hand's like 6'3, 6'4, 320, 325. That's the big size guy for us that has some foot speed that can move.

"We don't want a 370-big-pound guy in there. Could be how the way the game changed, you got to run the sideline to sideline. We need guys that can do that."

As the final boss against the run, Hand has already earned an impressive nickname in his short time in Atlanta.

"(When) we tell him when he run through that 'A' gap (between center and guard, it has to look different. He's the final boss right there. We call him 'Kingpin'."

Marvel supervillain 'Kingpin' was gifted massive size, super-human strength and intelligence.

If Hand lives up to his nickname, the Atlanta Falcons' run defense is going to take a big leap forward in 2026.

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