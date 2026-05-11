Rookie Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Unveils Early Role with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had a need at inside linebacker even before losing last year's leading tackler Kaden Elliss to free agency. They addressed it in part with the signings of Christian Harris and Channing Tindall, but those players are both on one year deals.

They selected Kendal Daniels out of Oklahoma in the fourth round, and then added Harold Perkins Jr. from LSU in the sixth. Both players have inside/outside versatility, but Perkins told reporters at rookie minicamp that he'll begin his journey with the Falcons inside.

"Right now, I'm playing Will backer," Perkins said. "Get that down pat, and we can talk about something else. I love playing Will backer. I'm inside. It's fun; move around, a little run and hit, what I love to do make plays."

Perkins made plenty of plays during his four years at LSU. He had a standout freshman campaign with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He followed that up as a sophomore with similar numbers with 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks with an interception.

An ACL injury robbed most of Perkins' junior season, or he might have been in the 2025 NFL Draft. He thinks facing the rehabilitation process made him stronger.

"Most definitely," Perkins answered when asked if it made him a better player today. "A little adversity, I feel like, always makes you better. It'll either make you or break you. Depends on the type of person you are, and I for sure think it made me."

Perkins returned to the field for his fourth year in 2025 and posted 56 tackles with 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a career high three interceptions.

He measured 6'0 7/8" and 223 pounds at the NFL Combine. He saved his agility drills for his pro day, where he put on a show, including a 4.38 forty.

🚨🚨THIS IS INSANE🚨🚨



LSU standout pass rusher Harold Perkins Jr. just ran 4.38, 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.



😱😱😱



Perkins Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a 2024 game.



Harold was once a projected first round pick before his injury.pic.twitter.com/Z0jg9so706 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 23, 2026

There were questions on where the Falcons would play Perkins initially, and that question appears to have been answered in the short term by keeping things simple for their rookies.

"Some places, they try to throw a lot at you, but over here they want us to play fast and confident," Perkins said of the scaled-down defensive installations.

That doesn't mean Perkins won't eventually see time on the edge, rushing the passer with his 4.3 speed.

"I feel like my best attribute is just being versatile, doing a little bit of everything like I've been saying," Perkins said. Whatever my coaches and my teammates need me to do at that time, that's what I'm gonna do."

What new general manager Ian Cunningham did was give defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich an injection of speed for his defense. For now, Ulbrich wants Perkins patrolling sideline to sideline, knowing the pass rush aspect can come later.

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