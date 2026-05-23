The Most Underrated Defensive Move the Falcons Made This Offseason

The Atlanta Falcons finished the season with one of the league’s best pass-rushing attacks, but with holes scattered across the rest of the roster, adding edge rushers hasn’t exactly been a top priority this offseason.

While they haven’t emptied the bank to address the position, one young but experienced pass rusher will have a chance to fight for immediate playing time with a few uncertainties now surrounding the room.

Back in March, Atlanta signed pass rusher Azeez Ojulari to a one-year, $1.4 million contract after an injury-riddled season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Through five seasons, he has totaled 113 tackles, 22 sacks, and 38 quarterback hits while starting 32 games.

"He plays hard. He's physical. He's got some rush. He's got long arms. He plays with the tenacity that we're looking for," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "It gives us a player that fits what 'Brich' looks for in linebackers in terms of the height, weight, speed, but also gives him a chance to come in here and compete for a spot."

Now heading into his sixth NFL season, the former Georgia Bulldog has flashed enough athleticism and variety in his pass-rush moves to believe he can find consistent success when given the opportunity.

The question is whether he can stay healthy.

Will He Make An Impact In Atlanta?

Ojulari made an immediate impact as a rookie for the New York Giants in 2021, finishing with 8 sacks. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ojulari's best season to date came as a rookie, when he set a New York Giants rookie record by totaling eight sacks while starting 13 games during the 2021 season.

Since then, he has spent time on injured reserve in each of the past four seasons. During his most recent season in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old appeared in just three games while making two starts, totaling just two tackles.

After being inactive for the first four weeks of the 2025 season, he turned heads in his first action of the year against the Denver Broncos, totaling a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while primarily lining up against first-team All-Pro left tackle Garrett Bolles.

Azeez Ojulari really flashed in this game https://t.co/uPoKUj2AVo pic.twitter.com/GbldqSfzwy — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 6, 2025

Less than a month later, he was back on the injured reserve after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

While the injury history is concerning, and reasonable enough to pump the brakes on giving him high expectations, he has proven to have both the potential and ability to rise to the occasion against some of the league’s top tackles.

With James Pearce Jr. facing a possible suspension and not being at OTAs and former starter Leonard Floyd yet to sign with a team, Ojulari could help soften the blow by adding depth and using his speed off the edge to help Atlanta remain one of the league’s top pass-rushing teams.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!