Ranking Key Atlanta Falcons In Line for Extensions

The Atlanta Falcons are one week into Phase 3 of the offseason, with the second week of organized team activities set for Monday. Players and members of the new coaching staff and front office are still getting to know one another, but several important decisions are on the horizon for key players.

There are a handful of notable Falcons who are entering the final year of their respective deals, and decisions must be made over the next several weeks. Ian Cunningham has about $16.5 million in effective cap space for this season, but that number will balloon to $120.4 million in 2027 (second-highest total in the NFL).

Atlanta has just 46 players under contract, so a lot of that money will need to go to filling out the roster in free agency, but the retention of the team’s best players needs to be a priority. Any announcements could come at any point over the next few months, but the likelihood is that it could be in July, ahead of training camp.

Falcons OnSI highlighted the key players who could receive an extension, ranking them from least to most important.

Center Ryan Neuzil

Atlanta Falcons center Ryan Neuzil has been a steady presence in the middle of the line | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons were more than comfortable letting Drew Dalman walk in free agency last offseason because they had his ready-made replacement in-house already. Ryan Neuzil, who started 12 games between 2023-24 for an injured Dalman, stepped into that role and was solid.

He was right around the middle of the league in terms of grades, but he more than lived up to his affordable $3.13 guaranteed deal over 17 starts last season. With a new offensive line coach in Bill Callahan, the Falcons could look to upgrade or make a change at this position moving forward, making an extension rather unlikely for Neuzil.

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

The Falcons face a major decision with Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons kicked the can down the road on Kyle Pitts earlier this offseason by putting the franchise tag on their star tight end. He signed the tag ahead of OTAs this week, but negotiations are still on the table for him this summer.

He is in line to make somewhere in the range of $15-18 million per year, making him one of the most expensive tight ends in the NFL. The Falcons will need to be judicious with his extension, should they choose to go that route. Pitts is coming off an All-Pro season, the first of his career, but the vast majority of his production came after Drake London went down with a PCL injury in November.

When London is healthy, Pitts often drifts down the progressions and has far too many games where he is a non-factor. His deal would also mean the Falcons could be paying upwards of $70 million for just three skill players (London, Pitts, and Bijan Robinson), which would be less than ideal if he can’t live up to the All-Pro potential.

Atlanta will more than likely wait until after the season to ink any extensions.

Defensive Lineman Zach Harrison

Zach Harrison finally had his breakout season in 2025, but can he stay healthy? | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Zach Harrison is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the defender has had an up-and-down career with the Falcons. He was drafted as a raw player with significant upside. While he showed the first real signs of that potential in 2025, injuries plagued him over the latter parts of the season.

Despite that, he looked like an ideal fit in the Jeff Ulbrich defensive front, and he was a menace over his seven games (all starts). Harrison finished with 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and 22 tackles.

At 24 (turning 25 in August), Harrison is still a young prospect with plenty of upside left. He may not be a summertime extension candidate, but the Falcons would be prudent to retain him if he matches or exceeds his production from his breakout 2025 season.

Left Guard Matthew Bergeron

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has been a rock over the last several years | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Bergeron is an interesting candidate for the Falcons this offseason. On the one hand, he has been a consistent player (missed just two games over three seasons) with inside-out flexibility. On the other hand, they will be bringing in a new offensive philosophy with Bill Callahan.

If they view their former second-round pick as a long-term player for them, then they would be wise to get ahead of that with an extension this summer, but that deal could cost them upwards of $15 million. He has been solid as a rock, but his adjustment to the new scheme could dictate his future in Atlanta.

Safety Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III has already said he wants to retire in Atlanta | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The All-Pro safety has been a gem for the Falcons over the last three years. Jessie Bates started all 17 games last season, recording 98 tackles, six passes defensed, three interceptions, and two quarterback hits. His interception returned for a touchdown marked the third-straight season in which he has recorded a defensive score.

Bates has been a team captain and crucial player for the Falcons' defense. He has already been on the record saying he wants to retire in Atlanta , but the front office will need to be willing to pay up for his services. Even at 29, Bates has shown no signs of slowing down, but $17 million is no small price to pay. He still has several good years left, and the Falcons would be wise to start those negotiations now.

Linebacker Divine Deablo

Divine Deablo quickly became the focal point of the Falcons' defense | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Divine Deablo turned from an under-the-radar signing last offseason to a linchpin of the Falcons’ defense over the first several weeks of the regular season. His impact was immediate, but felt most when he was unable to play after fracturing his forearm against the 49ers. In his absence, the Falcons dipped from a top-10 defense to one that struggled mightily.

His numbers may not pop, but he is a versatile player who can be moved all over the field. Physically, he is the linebacker prototype for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, and he is still on a team-friendly deal, but that number could soar with another impactful season. Additionally, the Falcons have no clear second option should he choose to walk away in free agency. A deal could push $11-13 million, but Deablo should be a priority.

Wide Receiver Drake London

Drake London must be a priority for the Falcons this summer | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Drake London is a priority for this front office, and his extension was referred to as “front of mind” by Ian Cunningham at the annual league meetings in March.

“I think it's top of mind,” he said. "I think all of these types of decisions are top of mind just in terms of you know it's coming, but right now we are really focused on this wave of free agency, we have the draft coming, but don't think for one second that that hasn't been thought of. Don't think for one second that we aren't already thinking about all of these different things moving forward.”

That deal should exceed $30-33 million per year, but the wide receiver has been a focal point of this offense since being drafted No. 8 overall back in 2022. With Jaxson Smith-Njigba signing his deal earlier this offseason, and many more wideouts set to sign there’s down the road, the market will only continue to balloon over the coming months.

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