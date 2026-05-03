Three Trades the Atlanta Falcons Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the second half of the NFL offseason, with the vision for Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski’s first season in charge slowly coming into focus. Most of the big decisions have already been made – including who to sign in free agency and who to select in the NFL Draft – but several moves are still on the table for this new-look franchise.

Among those moves is the chance of making a post-draft trade.

We expect the market to resume after June 1, when contracts become much easier to move. Last year was a prime example of that, with George Pickens, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Micah Parsons, and Kenny Clark all moving between the end of the draft and the start of the regular season.

A.J. Brown is expected to get the market moving again this summer, but the Falcons could get their names into the mix around that time. They have some roster holes that could still be addressed this offseason, but they could also look to move off some expiring contracts, too.

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Once the Patriots make their anticipated trade for Brown, they will have some excess at wide receiver. With him slotting in next to Romeo Doubs, who they added in free agency, Kayshon Boutte is potentially looking at getting squeezed out of the rotation.

Albert Breer reported that the Patriots are looking for some Day 3 capital for Boutte, and the Falcons would be wise to consider it. He turns 24 this offseason and is coming off a solid third NFL season in which he caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns.

The Falcons have added a lot of bodies to their wide receiver room this offseason, but they could still use more depth. Boutte would provide some instant competition.

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk, when healthy, is a borderline WR1. His 2024 season was cut short by injury, but he was outstanding before that. He has a 17-game average of 72 receptions, 1,061 yards, and six touchdowns, and would be an instant elevator for the Falcons’ wide receiver room.

Aiyuk had a falling out with the 49ers last offseason, but he still finds himself on that roster. They could always release the veteran, who did not play for them in 2025 while rehabbing a torn ACL, but a trade is still their preferred route. Depending on what the 49ers end up asking for, the Falcons could take advantage of a bad situation.

Falcons Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kyle Pitts could be available. The former fourth overall pick signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason, locking in his $15 million deal – although both parties can still negotiate a possible extension.

There was some smoke around the possibility of a trade during the draft, but it ultimately did not materialize. Pitts could still recoup a second- and fifth-round pick in return, and that deal could come any time between now and the trade deadline this fall.

On the other hand, Pitts is only just now entering the prime years of his career, and Kevin Stefanski could be the coach to help him realize his all-world potential. Trading him could end up being as risky as letting him play on the tag this season.

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