Five Current Falcons Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

PITTSBURGH – The Atlanta Falcons will need to wait until Friday to start building out their roster, and they will need to show that patience really is a virtue. They have just five total selections, but none in the first or fifth rounds.

No matter, because this class is littered with talented players who will bolster the Falcons’ roster on the second and third day of the draft. With several needs, Ian Cunningham will need to be judicious about what he chooses to do.

Despite the lack of elite draft capital (i.e., a first-round pick), some current Falcons might need to worry about their future in Atlanta. After we close this weekend, at least five new players will join the roster, and we highlighted five players who could lose their jobs during the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Mike Hughes

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes could see his role diminish if the team takes a new option | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Falcons could bolster their secondary during the NFL Draft, and if they end up adding a second-round player, then Mike Hughes is officially on notice. The veteran cornerback struggled through some poor performances and injuries last season, and the Falcons could opt to upgrade the position.

Hughes signed a three-year extension last offseason, so it is unlikely the team will move on from him until next offseason. However, his role for this year could be impacted by the selection of a high-value cornerback on Friday.

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. could be a trade target | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The only way that Kyle Pitts would ‘lose’ his job is if Ian Cunningham chooses to trade him. Rumors have swirled about his potential future in Atlanta, but Adam Schefter’s report that the tight end could be available only threw gasoline on that fire. Cunningham has already been aggressive with trades, but this would be a blockbuster.

Pitts has had an up-and-down career in Atlanta, but he is coming off one of his best. He was named to his first All-Pro team after putting together a 928-yard, five-touchdown season. Before that, he was solid (averaging 662 yards per season, including a 1,000-yard rookie year and another season cut short due to a knee injury), but not living up to his lofty draft capital.

For a Falcons team in need of draft capital, Pitts could be a key to unlocking some more of that this weekend.

Offensive Tackle Storm Norton

Atlanta Falcons swing tackle Storm Norton could lose his job this weekend. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Falcons choose to select an offensive tackle on day two, the new player could swipe Storm Norton’s role of swing tackle.

Ian Cunningham has already been looking into the position this offseason, and Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement could have been indicative of why. They moved quickly, signing Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal, but it only pushed the looming roster hole back from 2026 to 2027.

The Falcons could address the future of the position on Friday, giving them the ability to move off Norton’s contract this summer (his dead cap is just $100k and would carry $1.23 million in cap savings). The player could occupy that depth role this season before taking over next season.

Nickelback Billy Bowman Jr.

Injuries cut the season short for Atlanta Falcons DB Billy Bowman Jr. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Billy Bowman is coming off an Achilles injury that cut an outstanding rookie season short. Ian Cunningham has already added potential players to bolster the position's depth by trading for Sydney Brown and signing Darnay Holmes earlier this offseason, but he may not be done.

He is set to return at some point this summer, but if they do not think that Bowman will be the same player after his injury, they could opt to bring in a potential replacement this weekend.

Defensive Lineman Zach Harrison

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison had a breakout season in 2025. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Zach Harrison broke out in 2025, finishing with 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss, but injuries cut his season short (seven games). He is also heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and the Falcons are expected to reinforce the position. Should they add a high-end defensive tackle in the second round (e.g., a Christen Miller), Harrison could see his role diminish this season.

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