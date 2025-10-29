Raheem Morris Gives Update on Oft-Injured Atlanta Falcons LB Troy Andersen
The Atlanta Falcons could use some help at inside linebacker. But it doesn't sound like that help could be coming from veteran Troy Andersen anytime soon.
Andersen has yet to make his 2025 season debut. He's spent the entire campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the Falcons placed him on PUP at the beginning of training camp in July.
On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris suggested to reporters Andersen isn't all that close to getting back on the field.
"I know it's still off a bit," Morris said of Andersen's potential return. "We're just waiting for that process. Still on IR. Still going through the process. Not near the point of talking about him on a daily basis or whatever the case may be.
"So, we'll just have to wait and see."
Falcons' Troy Andersen Still on PUP List With Divine Deablo Also Injured
Andersen has only played nine games over the past three seasons, including 2025, combined. So, at this point, the team probably needs to view whatever Andersen provides as "icing on the cake" rather than something it desperate has to have.
Having said that, no cake is really complete without icing.
The Falcons could really use Andersen back on the field. Fellow insider linebacker Divine Deablo went on injured reserve last week before the team faced the Miami Dolphins. Then against the Dolphins, the Falcons allowed 141 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns to running backs.
Deablo's replacement, JD Bertrand, significantly struggled. According to Pro Football Focus, Bertrand was the worst Falcons defender in the game. He posted a run defense grade of 38.5 (out of 100) and a 29.3 grade in coverage.
Fans have to always take PFF grades with a grain of salt. But it's hard to argue Bertrand wasn't well below average in his first NFL start.
The inside linebacker spot could become a major problem for the Falcons with Bertrand expected to continue starting. Deablo is out for at least three more games. So, the best hope for improvement at insider linebacker could be Andersen returning.
Based on Morris' update on Andersen, though, he might not be back much before Deablo.
In his rookie 2022 season, Andersen posted 69 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss. He also had three quarterback hits, one pass defense and one forced fumble. Andersen started five games as a rookie.
From 2023-24, Andersen started six games. He posted 66 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, one pass defense and one interception in nine contests.