Falcons Floated as Potential Suitor for Big-Play WR Threat
The Atlanta Falcons have spent a lot of early draft picks on skilled offensive positions in recent years. Yet, the team could still use one more target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the 2025 stretch run.
ESPN's Ben Solak presented the possibility Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton could be the target the Falcons need.
"He had a productive September filling in for absent receivers, but he has fallen back down the depth chart," Solak wrote on Wednesday. "Meanwhile, Atlanta released speedy WR3 and return man Ray-Ray McCloud III. For a team that lives in three-receiver sets, that No. 3 spot needs filling. Thornton has the right skills for the job."
To Solak's point, Thornton posted 272 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first five games of the 2025 season. He had just 13 catches but averaged 20.9 yards per reception.
Over the past few weeks, though, Rashee Rice has returned to scored three touchdowns in two games for Kansas City. Xavier Worthy is now also fully recovered from his Week 1 injury and back to his typical snap count.
That could make Thornton expendable at the right price.
How WR Tyquan Thornton Could Fit With Falcons
The Falcons are obviously getting a ton of production from running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Tight end Kyle Pitts leads the team with 39 catches, and No. 2 wideout Darnell Mooney is averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
But the offense could still use another weapon -- someone who can really take the top off a defense. At the very least, the Falcons need another pass-catching option to take attention away from Robinson and London.
In Week 8, the Miami Dolphins made stopping Robinson and the ground attack their top priority. Without London in the lineup and given Kirk Cousins' rust behind center, the Falcons offense predictably stalled.
Trading for Thornton would give the Falcons additional receiver depth, which they lost with the release of Ray-Ray McCloud.
The question is whether the Chiefs would really part with Thornton. He helped the team stay afloat when it experienced injuries to other receivers early in the season.
Kansas City is aiming to go back to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl. Contenders typically don't give up players that could help on a championship run for draft picks.
That's why Solak didn't sound super confident in his analysis that the Falcons could really land Thornton. But if he's available, the Falcons should certainly show interest.
Thornton had a career-high 22 catches with the New England Patriots during his rookie season in 2022. But his 311 receiving yards and three touchdowns through eight games this year has already set new high-water marks in those categories.