Watch As Six New Atlanta Falcons Get Their Draft-Day Phone Call

FLOWERY BRANCH – Ian Cunningham wrapped up his first draft as the new general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, and the franchise is set to welcome six new players to its roster. They did not have a first-round pick, but they still secured some solid players who could contribute to this team right away.

“I feel like we came out of this day with some good football players and guys who are going to be able to help us,” Cunningham said. “And just to be able to get some players that we are all excited about and look forward to them contributing to our organization.”

The draft is a special moment for these players. Many of them have carried these dreams for their entire lives, and the moment their phone rings is one they will remember for the rest of their lives.

The Falcons' social team collected videos of these phone calls and shared them on social media. We took a look at all of them.

Second Round – Clemson Cornerback Avieon Terrell (No. 48)

"It's time for it" 🔥



Avieon Terrell gets the call to be an Atlanta Falcon! pic.twitter.com/JcHHnwLlQH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2026

Avieon Terrell was at a party in Atlanta with his brother, A.J. The emotion of this call is palpable, and the two Terrell brothers (now teammates) shared an embrace after. It’s also worth noting that this is the first time that Ian Cunningham has made the phone call.

Third Round – Georgia Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch (No. 79)

"You know what time it is" @zachariahbranch gets the call! pic.twitter.com/LdZcl6Bn8G — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2026

Cunningham opens this conversation with a mention of a private discussion he had with Branch before he spoke with the rest of the staff spoke with the wide receiver.

Fourth Round – Oklahoma Linebacker Kendal Daniels (No. 134)

Matt Ryan was very excited about this pick, and he was celebrating rather boisterously about getting Daniels. The Falcons have not yet released the draft call with Onianwa.

Matt Ryan was pumped when the @AtlantaFalcons selected Kendal Daniels 😄 pic.twitter.com/99yxrjXZ3A — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) April 25, 2026

Sixth Round – Washington Defensive Tackle Anterio Thompson (No. 208)

Anterio Thompson did not believe he was getting the call at first. He later told the media that it was not until he heard defensive line coach Nate Ollie’s voice that he knew he was a Falcon.

Sixth Round – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (No. 215)

We got a lot of belief in you, Perk 🤝 @HP113k pic.twitter.com/FrmLdg9tBr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 26, 2026

Harold Perkins is an exciting athlete who flashed some elite traits at LSU, but concerns over his size dropped him to the sixth round. In this video, you can hear Cunningham assuring his new defender that the other 31 teams “messed up.” He goes on to speak with Stefanski, who says Perkins needs to “prove everybody wrong.”

Josh Blank, the son of team owner Arthur Blank, was playing his father’s role in welcoming him to Atlanta.

Seventh Round – Ohio State Offensive Tackle Ethan Onianwa (No. 231)

The Falcons have not yet released the draft call with Onianwa.

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