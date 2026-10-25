Winners and Losers from Falcons' 29-20 Win Over 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers 29-20 in Sunday's Week 7 matchup.

It's the biggest win of the season for a Falcons team coming off a loss to the Bears last week, and it’s now their first home win of the season.

Here are the winners and losers from Atlanta's victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Winners

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix delivered an efficient performance against San Francisco, completing 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. The Falcons quarterback consistently made the most of his opportunities, helping Atlanta score enough points to secure a nine-point victory.

Penix's three touchdown passes were the highlight of his afternoon. He connected with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Nick Muse for scores, spreading the ball around and keeping the 49ers' defense from focusing on one primary target.

Atlanta's passing attack was particularly effective in the red zone, where the Falcons capitalized on their opportunities. Penix also demonstrated improved decision-making by protecting the football and avoiding costly mistakes.

The Falcons managed just 25 yards of offense in the first quarter, making their eventual offensive production even more impressive. Penix helped Atlanta overcome that sluggish start and finish with a winning performance against one of the NFC's top teams.

DL Maason Smith

Smith was one of Atlanta's biggest defensive difference makers, recording a sack, forcing a fumble, batting down a pass, finishing with two tackles for loss and adding a quarterback hit.

His performance demonstrated the impact he can make when he consistently disrupts opposing offenses. Smith affected San Francisco's passing game with his pressure while also making plays behind the line of scrimmage.

The forced fumble was an especially important moment in a game where Atlanta needed its defense to deliver timely stops.

Smith's performance was one of the most encouraging individual developments from Sunday's victory. Atlanta will need that type of production from its defensive line as it moves forward through the season.

LB Kendal Daniels

Daniels had a memorable afternoon after entering the week with questions surrounding his availability following last week's injury concerns.

The rookie linebacker made his presence felt in Atlanta's 29-20 win, recording three tackles and one assist while contributing to a defense that made several crucial plays.

Daniels also recovered a late fumble to help the Falcons close out the victory. Jessie Bates III punched the ball out, and Daniels was in position to secure the recovery, giving Atlanta possession at a critical point in the fourth quarter.

After uncertainty about whether he would be able to play, Daniels' return was an encouraging development. Not only was he back on the field, but he also made an important contribution to a win over a talented opponent.

For a young defender, being available after an injury scare and making a decisive play in a game of this magnitude is a significant moment. Daniels deserves credit for getting back on the field and helping Atlanta finish the job.

Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates just always seems to be around the football. Bates came through with one of the game's biggest defensive plays, intercepting Brock Purdy in the red zone to prevent San Francisco from capitalizing on a scoring opportunity.

The veteran interception was a momentum-changing play, particularly because it denied the 49ers a chance to add points in a close contest. Bates displayed excellent awareness and positioning to make the takeaway when Atlanta needed a stop.

JB3 in his own league 🔥



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1mdXYHdXKY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2026

He also helped seal the victory late in the fourth quarter by punching the ball out and creating the fumble that Daniels recovered.

Bates showed why having an experienced playmaker in the secondary is so valuable. His interception helped prevent San Francisco from scoring, while his forced fumble helped Atlanta regain possession and protect its lead.

In a game where the Falcons needed their defense to make plays at critical moments, Bates delivered twice.

Falcons Tight Ends

National Tight Ends Day turned into a productive occasion for Atlanta's tight end group, which contributed two touchdown receptions and an important career milestone.

Pitts led the way with five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. His scoring reception was one of Penix's three touchdown passes, and Pitts also reached 300 career receptions during the game.

Austin Hooper added two receptions for 21 yards, while Charlie Woerner caught one pass for nine yards. Nick Muse finished with two receptions for two yards and a touchdown, providing another scoring option for Atlanta.

Our MUSE on National Tight End's Day!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UQNMR1Pvrb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2026

Muse's touchdown was particularly valuable because it demonstrated the Falcons' ability to find production beyond their established offensive playmakers. Pitts also delivered in the red zone, helping Atlanta turn a passing opportunity into points.

The group provided Penix with reliable targets throughout the game, and having multiple tight ends contribute helped diversify the offense.

Pitts reaching 300 career receptions was a notable individual accomplishment, but the entire group deserves recognition for helping Atlanta secure the victory.

Falcons' Kickoff Return Unit

Atlanta's kickoff return unit provided an important boost in field position, with Zachariah Branch and Khalil Herbert combining for 126 return yards.

Branch delivered a 60-yard return, while Herbert added a 38-yard return to open the second half. Both plays gave the Falcons opportunities to start drives with favorable field position and helped generate momentum.

Explosive returns can have a significant impact in close games, especially when an offense is working to establish consistency. Atlanta's return unit helped ease some of that pressure by creating opportunities for Penix and the offense.

Herbert's return to begin the second half was particularly important because it gave Atlanta a strong start coming out of the locker room.

The Falcons received a boost from their special teams, and the return unit deserves recognition for helping the team control field position in a nine-point victory.

Offensive Line

The Falcons’ offensive line took a lot of criticism after last week’s loss to the Bears. On Sunday, not only did they not give up a sack, but the 49ers weren’t credited with even a hit on Penix.

Losers

Falcons' First Quarter Offense

Atlanta's opening quarter was far from ideal, as the Falcons managed just 25 yards of total offense and punted on both of their first two drives.

Against a San Francisco team that entered the matchup undefeated, the slow start put unnecessary pressure on the defense and prevented Atlanta from establishing an early rhythm.

The Falcons struggled to sustain drives, leaving little room for error against a dangerous opponent. Although Penix eventually settled in and threw three touchdown passes, the opening quarter demonstrated how quickly the offense can stall when it cannot consistently move the chains.

Atlanta deserves credit for adjusting and finding ways to score, but a 25 yard opening quarter is not a formula the team should want to repeat. Against other playoff contenders, a similarly sluggish start could prove much more costly.

The Falcons got the result they wanted, but the early offensive struggles remain an area to address moving forward.

Falcons' Run Defense

Atlanta's run defense had some difficult moments against San Francisco's ground attack, allowing 123 rushing yards on 23 carries. That amounted to approximately 5.3 yards per attempt, giving the 49ers opportunities to move the chains on the ground.

Kaelon Black led San Francisco with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a 30-yard run and a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey added 39 yards on seven attempts and another rushing touchdown.

Although San Francisco finished with a relatively modest rushing total, its efficiency was a concern for Atlanta. Allowing nearly six yards per carry makes it difficult to consistently get opposing offenses into obvious passing situations and puts additional pressure on the defense to produce stops.

Smith had an impressive individual performance, but the Falcons' defensive front still struggled to consistently contain the run. Better gap discipline, tackling, and limiting explosive plays will be important moving forward.

Atlanta ultimately won by nine points, but its run defense remains an area to monitor. Against teams capable of consistently attacking between the tackles, the Falcons cannot afford to surrender easy yards and allow opponents to dictate the pace of the game.

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