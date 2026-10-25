7 Bite-Sized Takeaways as Atlanta Falcons Hand 49ers First Loss 29-20

The Atlanta Falcons continued their roller coaster season with a XX-XX upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. After arguably their worst performance of the season last week against the Chicago Bears, the Falcons got one of their best against the 49ers.

What a Difference a Week Makes

Last week, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels suffered a scare when he experienced neck pain after a hit. He was stretchered off, but walked back into the locker room after the game.

He used his 6'5 frame to get a crucial interception to snatch back momentum from the 49ers in the fourth quarter. Then he recovered a George Kittle fumble with a minute left in the game for the final dagger.

From worrying about his future to making arguably the biggest play of his football career, what a difference a week makes.

Falcons Petition to Start with the 2nd Quarter?

The Falcons got off to another slow start against the 49ers, falling behind 14-3 before reeling off 16 straight points to take the lead. The defense stepped up with McCaffrey missing some time with a leg injury, and they got a pair of key turnovers.

Penix heated up, pushing the ball to eight different targets in the first half.

Playing Keep-Away

How did the Chicago Bears limit Bijan Robinson? They kept the ball for 40 minutes. The Falcons learned from that last week. While the Falcons were scoring 23 unanswered points, they ran 36 plays to 6 at one point.

Doesn't Show Up in the Box Score

Box score scouts and fantasy football owners aren't going to be impressed with Falcons' wide receiver Jahan Dotson's numbers. He had just one catch for six yards. But he also induced two key penalties on third down to extend a Falcons drive at the end of the third quarter. The big one was a 20-yard pass interference that put the Falcons in field goal range.

What Does Show Up in the Box Score

Turnovers: 49ers 4, Falcons 0

Michael Penix Jr. Has (another) Day

Penix looked a little antsy to start. Then he settled in and started dealing. He threw three touchdowns last week against the Bears, but some of that could be attributed to garbage time. No such case on Sunday against the 49ers.

He had three touchdown passes again this week, including a nice touch pass to tight end Nick Muse. Maybe one of the biggest growth points for Penix is the ability to flush a bad play. He missed a wide-open Drake London on a deep shot, but instead of letting it affect him, he followed it with one of his best passes of the day, a 21-yard seam to London.

The Falcons kept Penix protected, and Penix rewarded them. The 49ers didn't have a sack or even a QB hit credited to them.

National Tight Ends Day

The Falcons ran a direct snap for tight end Charlie Woerner. They threw a play-action touchdown pass to Nick Muse. Austin Hooper had a catch for 10 yards in the first half. They were slower getting Kyle Pitts Sr. involved, with just two targets for six yards, both receptions coming in the last three minutes.

Someone got in Tommy Rees' ear at halftime, because Pitts had three catches, including a touchdown on the Falcons' opening drive of the second half. Four tight ends were active, and all four had catches.

HAPPY NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY KP!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CwdtcwKPHk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2026

One More Game...

James Pearce Jr.'s eight-game suspension ends after next week's game in Tampa. The Falcons miss his speed. The defensive front for the Falcons is excellent at getting penetration and collapsing the pocket, but they're not fast enough to catch mobile quarterbacks who escape the initial pressure.

James Pearce Jr. is.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy isn't nearly as comfortable in a two-minute offense if Pearce is pinning his ears back and coming off the edge.

Can the Falcons Build Off This?

Atlanta has this terrible habit of following a terrific performance with a stinker. They go on the road next week to face a suddenly resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs got Baker Mayfield back and blew the doors off the Panthers in Charlotte.

At 3-4, the Falcons are in a good spot, but they have to start showing some consistency.

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