PFF Projects Falcons Near Bottom of NFL in Key Offseason Metric
There's a lot of optimistic around the Atlanta Falcons because of the way quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played at the end of the season. But according to Pro Football Focus' Timo Riske, the offseason positivity around the Falcons ends there.
On Thursday, PFF ranked the Falcons among the bottom five teams of the league in draft capital. PFF also portrayed an unfavorable outlook for the Falcons' salary cap situation.
As a result, PFF listed the Falcons 31st in total 2025 offseason assets, which include draft capital, cap space and restructure potential.
"The position reflects the cost of doubling up at quarterback. Their cap space for next year is significantly impacted by the contract they gave to Kirk Cousins—a player they don’t even plan to star," Riske wrote. "The situation is further complicated by losing a draft pick due to tampering with Cousins and trading a third-round pick for one year of Matthew Judon, who managed a pass-rush win rate and pressure rate under 10% and totaled just 27 pressures on the year."
According to PFF, the Seattle Seahawks are the only NFL team with fewer offseason assets.
However, PFF did paint a much more favorable picture for the Falcons in future years.
"Their cap space outlook will improve substantially in 2026," added Risek. "And if Michael Penix Jr.develops into a quality NFL starter, the decision to double up at quarterback could ultimately prove a worthwhile investment."
As is often the case in the NFL, the Falcons will have to pin their hopes of improvement to quarterback. They did the same thing in 2024, which backfired once Kirk Cousins started playing poorly in November.
Counting on a young quarterback can be risky business in the NFL. But it also reaps huge benefits when it works. The best examples of that this season were the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.
Washington won its first playoff game in nearly two decades with rookie Jayden Daniels behind center in 2024. Meanwhile, Box Nix helped the Broncos end an eight-year playoff drought.
Atlanta's playoff drought reached seven years this season. One could also compare Atlanta's cap situation heading into 2025 to Denver's this past season. The Broncos paid quarterback Russell Wilson nearly $38 million to play for another team. The Falcons will have to pay Cousins more than $25 million to play elsewhere if they don't find a trade suitor this offseason.
It will be difficult for the Falcons to improve their roster overall this offseason. As PFF outlined, they sacrificed 2025 offseason resources to help the team win the NFC South in 2024.
But the Falcons still have a path back to the postseason next year if Penix improves. Should that happen, then the Falcons will be in prime position to add significant pieces for the 2026 campaign.