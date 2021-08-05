Falcons Camp: Youth Movement Is Here

Locked On Falcons: Can Kyle Pitts Live Up To Expectations? With Guest Tori McElhaney

The future is now in Atlanta.

According to a report from Indianapolis Colts writer Andrew Walker, the Atlanta Falcons have the eighth-youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 24.98.

The report does not reflect any signings the team has made since May 15, but no players have been signed that would change the fact that the Falcons are a young football team.

If you remove 36-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan from the mix, Atlanta looks even younger.

The team added nine rookies to the mix this offseason including tight end Kyle Pitts, who became the second NFL player born in the 2000's to be drafted. The first player? Trey Lance, who was taken just one pick before Pitts.

As the team's first-round pick this season, there's a lot of pressure on Pitts to perform at a high level. The same goes for last year's first round pick, cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Terrell, the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, registered 74 tackles and an interception last season.

With a full offseason under his belt, the team hopes Terrell can make another stride in Year 2.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Tori McElhaney of The Athletic and the pair talk about the potential emergences of Pitts and Terrell.

The pair also talk about the possibility of two rookies starting on the offensive line.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

