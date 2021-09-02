LISTEN: Have Falcons Moved On From Julio Jones?

When the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with franchise cornerstone Julio Jones, it was a shock to fans, coaches and teammates.

However, inside the organization, the move was boiling and triggering for several years in advance.

In an interview with Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Falcons owner Arthur Blank described that the relationship "changed" over the last few years even after Jones signed his new three-year, $66 million contract extension in 2019. The deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

That said, Jones was looking for a departure and a new chapter, and his wish was granted this summer. Now, Jones embarks on a new journey with the Tennessee Titans, and it sends the Falcons into a new era as well.

READ MORE: Report: Falcons Plan to Place CB on Injured Reserve

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Schultz onto the show to discuss his interview with Blank and his comments on Jones' departure.

The two discuss the behind the scenes details of the Jones trade as seen by Blank and other people within the organization, and whether Julio's practice habits were the reason behind the trade request.

Aaron also breaks down the Falcons' additions to the practice squad, the release of long snapper Josh Harris and whether offensive lineman Colby Gossett could challenge rookie Jalen Mayfield to start at left guard for the season opener with Josh Andrews and other veterans headed to injured reserve.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Falcons Sign 15: Falcons Practice Squad Tracker