LISTEN: Should Falcons Further Expand Cordarrelle Patterson's Role?

Locked On Falcons: Trying Not to Overreact to the Falcons in Week 1 with Special Guest Matt Karoly

Not many NFL players have had a career quite like Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 2013 first-round pick was viewed as a wide receiver coming out of Tennessee and was drafted ahead of pass catchers Zach Ertz, Robert Woods and Keenan Allen. While all of those players have been successful, none of those veterans have the accolades to match Patterson.

As a return specialist, Patterson is a four-time All-Pro and has eight career kickoff returns for touchdowns, an NFL record.

But Patterson has also carved out a role as a backup running back in recent years.

He started seeing playing time at running back in 2018 with the New England Patriots and that expanded upon that role in Chicago and now Atlanta. In the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed seven times (trailing only starting running back Mike Davis' 15) for a team-high 54 yards.

Moving forward, Patterson should expect more run in the offense at running back and add his speed as a return specialist.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Matt Karoly (Talkin' Birdy Podcast) to further break down the Falcons' 32-6 Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

Matt shares his main takeaways from the game, including his disappointment with the team's offense and red-zone efficiency and the defense's lack of aggressiveness.

He also discusses the positives, such as Patterson's role and the defense getting some needed stops.

They discuss whether or not the Falcons should make a switch from Jalen Mayfield at left guard, and what are some of their favorite and least favorite "overreactions" from this first game.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

