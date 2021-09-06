Falcons LISTEN: How Important Is Kyle Pitts?

A team is often defined by its highest-drafted pick, especially when the team drafts fourth overall.

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era as a franchise in 2021 with tight end Kyle Pitts entering the fold. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end ever when the Falcons selected him with fourth overall in April.

Julio Jones' departure also increases the importance for Pitts in the offense. Jones was traded in the offseason to the Tennessee Titans after 10 seasons in Atlanta, leaving as the franchise leader in receiving yards.

Pitts is expected to eat up a lot of the targets that went to Jones, and as a 6-6, 240-pound wide receiver trapped in a tight end's body, the rookie is expected to force many mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Brian Peacock (Peacock & Williamson) to discuss the strengths, weaknesses, floor and ceiling of the Falcons entering the 2021 season.

Aaron breaks down the practice-squad additions of WR Keelan Doss and OLB James Vaughters before Brian joins to show to discuss the Falcons' potential to create mismatches with Pitts and whether the offense will be held back by a lack of a run game.

Brian also discusses concerns about the Falcons' pass rush and interior offensive line, and if that will prevent the team from reaching their ceiling as a wildcard contender in the NFC South this year.

