Raheem Morris Speaks out on Ex-Controversial Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
Things didn't work out for wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the Atlanta Falcons.
Just a season after making second-team All-Pro in 2020, Ridley played in only five games because of mental-health reasons. As it turned out, that was the end of his tenure with the team.
The following offseason in March 2022, the NFL suspended Ridley indefinitely for betting on league games. The receiver never played for the Falcons again.
That ending in Atlanta left a lot of Falcons fans bitter. Ridley was supposed to be the next Julio Jones.
But don't count Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who was Atlanta's defensive coordinator and interim head coach during Ridley's All-Pro campaign in 2020, among those bitter.
"I was a Calvin Ridley fan when I left, I was a Calvin Ridley fan when I was gone, and I'm a Calvin Ridley fan now," Morris told reporters Tuesday. "Everything he's done since he left here, you make mistakes, you learn from them, you grow."
Calvin Ridley Returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
Morris received a question from a reporter on Ridley during his press conference Tuesday because the wideout is back in Atlanta this week. Ridley's Tennessee Titans will practice against the Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two teams will then face each other Friday night during Week 2 of the preseason.
Morris clarified Tuesday that he doesn't just have a good, but "excellent" relationship with Ridley. The Falcons head coach sounded thrilled Ridley was back at Flowery Branch.
"Getting a chance to see him yesterday walk around as a vet, as opposed to the rookie that I knew that was hanging out in my basement playing video games was absolutely outstanding," Morris said. "To see that young man grow and develop to what he's become ... is absolutely phenomenal for me to watch."
Ridley faced the Falcons with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2023 season, but that matchup was in London. Friday will be his first time back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as an opposing player.
In four seasons with the Falcons, Ridley posted 248 catches for 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. He recorded three consecutive 800-yard campaigns to begin his career. Ridley also scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his first three years.
With the Jaguars and then the Titans last season, Ridley registered more than 1,000 receiving yards. Despite Will Levis and Mason Rudolph throwing him passes last season, Ridley had 64 catches for 1,017 receiving yards in 2024.
Ridley's 1,017 yards was twice as many as any other Titans pass-catcher last season.
Since its the preseason, the veteran receiver might not play Friday night. But clearly, at least Morris is happy to meet again and see him doing well.