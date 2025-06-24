Falcons' Raheem Morris Struggles to Standout on NFL Head Coach Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons are starting to get more national recognition when it comes to rankings at running back, wide receiver and offensive line. But not when it comes to the team's head coach -- Raheem Morris.
Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin ranked the 25 returning NFL head coaches last week. Morris placed just below the bottom at No. 22.
"While one season with the current roster may not be enough to judge Morris on, his first didn’t do anything to erase doubts, especially after some game-management blunders last season," wrote Austin.
"What Morris does have going for him, though, is the respect that he commands from his players. He brings a steady, likable presence to the locker room, but that’s just part of the equation when it comes to being a head coach. The results have yet to match the reputation, excluding his success as a defensive coordinator."
Austin appears to be dinging Morris for his tenure as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 2009-11. Austin isn't the only analyst who has done that, and it's a more than fair thing to do. Morris' 17-31 record in Tampa Bay is a big part of his head coaching resume.
The Buccaneers hired Morris when he was 33 years old hoping he would be the next Mike Tomlin. He wasn't. Now 48 years old, Morris is much more experienced and should be more prepared to be a head coach than he was a decade and a half ago.
But Austin put it best -- Morris did little as a head coach in 2024 put to rest his doubters.
Morris received significant criticism for his game management at the end of the Week 17 loss to the Washington Commanders. He was also far from perfect in other situations, especially with the handling of quarterback Kirk Cousins' apparent injury.
Therefore, it's unsurprising Morris isn't highly ranked on Austin's list. Austin was ahead of only Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales, Tennessee Titans' Brian Callahan and New York Giants' Brian Daboll on the list.
The top ranked NFC South head coach on the list was Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Todd Bowles at No. 14.