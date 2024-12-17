Report: Atlanta Falcons Game Flexed to Prime Time vs. Dan Quinn, Commanders
The NFL announced concrete plans Tuesday to flex the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders to play on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8:20 p.m. versus being standard timed on the previous day. The Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns were subsequently subbed out of the slot.
What does this mean for Head Coach Raheem Morris and Atlanta?
For starters, the Falcons are due to beat Washington regardless of the time, weather, day of the week, or playoff standings, having lost the three previous games versus Washington by one possession.
The Falcons take on the 2-12 New York Giants on Sunday while the Commanders host the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles. If the Falcons win and Commanders lose, Atlanta can move past the Commanders in the wild-card race with a win. Both teams would be 9-7 with the Falcons owning the head to head tiebreaker.
NBC is banking on that scenario by flexing the game to Sunday Night Football and possibly having one of the more-meaningful games on the docket.
The Commanders are undoubtedly the toughest remaining test of the semester and hey, let’s throw a couple of cute little ABC Family narratives in there for Primetime: Kirk Cousins returns to Washington and the franchise that drafted him -- Commanders head coach Dan Quinn faces off versus his former employer, having been the last head coach in Atlanta to win an NFC South and well, win anything.
First, the Falcons must take care of business at home against the Giants on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The Eagles and Commanders will be playing in Washington at the same time, and Falcons fans should also have a keen eye on the Vikings at Seahawks in the afternoon slot.
The Vikings are also in the hunt for a playoff spot and hold the tie breaker over the Falcons. A win by the Dirty Birds would draw them even with the Seahawks if Atlanta takes care of the Giants and the Vikings beat Seattle.
The Seahawks then finish on the road against the Chicago Bears and LA Rams. Obviously the Falcons need to win out and hope to get some help from the Eagles, Vikings, and Rams, three of the top teams in the conference.