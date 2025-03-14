Falcons WR Visiting NFC Foe in NFL Free Agency: Report
The Atlanta Falcons re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge this offseason. With Hodge back, the writing may be on the wall for fellow wideout Rondale Moore.
Unlikely to be back in Atlanta, Moore appears to have begun seeking other opportunities. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that Moore will visit the Minnesota Vikings.
Ironically, the Falcons acquired Moore exactly a year ago on March 14, 2024. Atlanta landed him in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
But Moore never played for the Falcons in 2024. The receiver went on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury on Aug. 8.
The Falcons had high hopes for Moore when they traded for him. Arizona drafted Moore at No. 49 overall during the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Moore never lived up to his hype with the Cardinals. In three seasons, he posted 135 catches for 1,201 receiving yards. His best statistical season was his rookie year when Moore had 54 catches for 435 yards.
The Cardinals viewed his as expendable in exchange for a quarterback flier. Ridder didn't even make the Arizona roster out of training camp.
With more consistent quarterback play for Moore, which the Falcons had for at least the first half of 2024, maybe Moore would have come closer to fulfilling his potential. But the knee injury prevented that opportunity.
Now, more than likely, Moore will just be battling this offseason to stay in the league. The receiver still only turns 25 this summer, but he's averaged a measely 8.9 yards per catch in his career and hasn't had more than 41 catches since 2021.
The Falcons will move forward with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCLoud and Hodge as their top four receivers. The team also hopes tight end Kyle Pitts is a bigger part of the passing game during 2025.