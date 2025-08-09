Falcons Sign Veteran Safety 1 Day After Team's Preseason Opener : Report
The Atlanta Falcons defense played very well in the team's 2025 preseason debut versus the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night. But that doesn't mean the unit isn't still trying to get better.
Or, looking for new additions to make to the roster.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Falcons made a new addition Saturday, signing veteran safety Ronnie Harrison.
Atlanta Falcons Sign Safety Ronnie Harrison
Harrison played for the Indianapolis Colts last season, but he hasn't been with a team this summer. The Falcons signed Harrison a few days after they hosted the safety for a workout.
Atlanta also hosted linebackers Chance Campbell, Max Tooley and Jailin Walker for a workout along with Harrison this week.
Last season, Harrison played 10 games for the Colts. While he only lined up for three defensive snaps, the veteran played 197 special teams snaps.
That set a new career high in special teams snaps for Harrison. The veteran safety lined up for 72% of Indianapolis snaps on that unit in the 10 games in which he played.
Harrison played two seasons for the Colts in 2023 and 2024. He began his career as the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harrison played two seasons for the Jaguars before joining the Cleveland Browns.
With the Jaguars, Harrison started 22 games in the secondary. From 2020-22 in Cleveland, Harrison started 23 games.
Harrison played a career-high 833 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in 2019.
In Atlanta, Harrison will be getting a late start by joining the team after Week 1 of the preseason. That gives him an uphill battle to make the team's roster.
But Harrison's veteran experience and versatilty make him a quality candidate for a roster spot.
Harrison is likely to be a special teams option or the Falcons wouldn't have signed him. If he can prove to still be a capable depth safety, then he could win a job in Atlanta.
In 84 NFL games, Harrison has posted 245 combined tackles, including 10 for loss. He's also registered six quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, 25 pass defenses and seven interceptions. He's returned two interceptions in his career for touchdowns.
The Falcons have yet to announce a corresponding move to add Harrison to their offseason roster. Before the signing, Atlanta had seven safeties on its roster -- Jessie Bates III, Jordan Fuller, DeMarcco Hellams, Xavier Watts, Grayland Arnold, Henry Black and Josh Thompson.