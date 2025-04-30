NFL Hammers Falcons, DC Jeff Ulbrich After Shedeur Sanders Prank Call
The Atlanta Falcons are involved in another offseason controversy. As a result, they have received another fine from the league.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league has fined the Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for the leak of Shedeur Sanders' cell phone number.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the reason for the fines as failure to "prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance" of the draft.
The leak of Sanders' information led to the quarterback prospect receiving a prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Falcons announced Sunday the son of the team's new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax, was responsible for the prank call. According to a team press release, the 21-year-old Jax unintentionally found the quarterback's cell phone number on an open iPad while he was visiting his parents' house. Jax wrote down the number to execute a prank call during the draft.
The Falcons released another statement immediately after the news of the NFL's fine broke on Wednesday.
“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the statement read. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization.
"We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.“
Jax offered a personal apology to Sanders and a public apology on Instagram on Sunday.
“On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake,” Jax wrote. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life, and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment.
“Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
The quarterback prospect received a prank call during the NFL Draft after he began falling on the board. Many draft analysts touted Sanders as a first-round pick, but the Cleveland Browns were able to grab Sanders at No. 144 overall in the fifth round.
Last year, the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering policy. General manager Terry Fontenot also received a $50,000 fine, and the team forfeited a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.
To begin free agency last year, the NFL found the Falcons made "improper contact" with free agents Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The league said in a statement during March 2024 that the Falcons illegally contacted those three players to schedule travel arrangements before the legal tampering period ended.
During the legal tampering period, NFL teams are permitted to engage in discussions with players' agents but not directly with players.