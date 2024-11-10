Slumping Younghoe Koo Job Safe with Falcons... For Now
After three-more misses on Sunday afternoon, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is 8-15 (53%) on field goal attempts since Week 5 and 2-7 over the past four games.
Nine points were blatantly left on the field today with three missed Field Goals (53, 35, & 46), resulting in Atlanta losing to Darth Vader 20-17 in New Orleans. It was especially deflating for the Falcons' defense, having held New Orleans to three second-half points and stepping up with multiple critical stops.
That burns. It stings—a Bourbon Street stench. Now let’s pour some gasoline in that wound: regarding total value, Koo has the 2nd largest contract among kickers in the NFL.
“Cut him!” some scream from their social media channels. Atlanta would inherit $3.75 million in dead cap if they cut Koo. That's not a lot in the grand scheme of things, but it's a lot for a kicker. He is not going anywhere.
So what now? You already changed his kicking motion and invested a chunk of time in that development following a “solid” 2023. Head Coach Raheem Morris has already been quick to the defense of Koo postgame.
"Like I just said in the locker room today," Morris said after the game. I got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He's one of the best kickers in this game and he's been good for us for a long time. He had an off day. It happens.”
Good will has been earned for Koo with past performances that left Falcons fans saying he won the game, including last time out against he Saints when he was 6-6 for 14 points. Koo knows as well as anyone, it’s what you have done lately in the National Football League. Lately, Koo is a busted leg on the Falcons’ table.
The Falcons travel to Denver next Sunday. The Broncos just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs after having a 35-yard field goal blocked as time expired.
May “getting out of town for the weekend” bring Koo a new day kinder than this impending Monday hangover at work Falcons fans.