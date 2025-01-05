Social Media Puts Falcons on Blast After Missing NFL Postseason
Needing help from the 5-win New Orleans Saints, the odds of the Atlanta Falcons earning an NFL playoff spot were slim entering Week 18. But even after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday, sending the Falcons home for the offseason, pundits were critical of Atlanta missing the postseason.
Atlanta pundits and writers expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday with the very disappointing 2024 campaign for the Falcons.
It didn't help that the Falcons lost to the previously 4-win Carolina Panthers in the season finale. That secured Atlanta's seventh consecutive losing season.
The Panthers have also not had a winning season since 2017. Only the New York Jets currently have a longer losing seasons streak.
Tampa Bay trailed in the second half during Week 18. But the Buccaneers scored 14 unanswered points to clinch their fourth straight NFC South title.
Securing another losing season Sunday meant that even if the Buccaneers had lost to the Saints, the Falcons would have missed the postseason. If the Falcons finished their game before Tampa Bay, they would have eliminated themselves.
Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a breakout performance in Week 18. He threw for 312 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Penix also had a rushing touchdown.
But the Falcons allowed the Panthers to score a season-high 44 points.
At the midseason point, the Falcons were 6-3. But they ended Raheem Morris' first season as head coach with losses in six of their final eight games.
With Penix finishing the season strongly in the final three games, the future seems bright for the Falcons. But that didn't seem to matter to fans on Sunday evening.
Similar to their winning seasons drought, the Falcons haven't earned a playoff spot since 2017. The organization is in their longest postseason drought since the 1980s.
For Falcons fans who couldn't quite put the season into words, they used a picture of running back Bijan Robinson along the sideline after the Week 18 loss.