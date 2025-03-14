Former Falcons QB Signs New Deal in NFL Free Agency: Report
Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be back with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Heinicke agreed to a one-year contract with the Chargers. The deal is worth $6.2 million.
With Los Angeles, Heinicke will once again serve as Justin Herbert's backup.
In that role last season, Heinicke attempted only five passes in four appearances. He completed three of those attempts for 28 yards. His longest completion was 18 yards.
The veteran quarterback didn't start a game. Heinicke also rushed for 20 yards on two carries.
The year prior, Heinicke played for the Atlanta Falcons. He began the season as a backup to Desmond Ridder, but with Ridder struggling, Heinicke played more than expected. In fact, he started four games, but only went 1-3 in those starts.
In five appearances with the Falcons during 2023, Heinicke completed 54.4% of his passes for 890 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Over his first five seasons, Heinicke played for the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Heinicke earned a name around the league for his stint with the Commanders when he went 12-11-1 as a starter.
Heinicke's first start in Washington came during an NFC Wild Card playoff game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Jan. 2021. Heinicke then started 15 games for Washington the following season.
In 2022, he posted a 5-3-1 record as a starter. Heinicke led the Commanders to a victory against the Falcons on the Sunday after Thanksgiving that season.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., Heinicke went to Collins Hill High School, which is located in Suwanee about 32 miles northeast of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Heinicke played college football at Old Dominion.
Heinicke owns a 13-15-1 record in his NFL career as a starter. He's a quality backup that the Chargers are hoping won't have to play much in 2025.