TE Targets in NFL Draft if Atlanta Falcons Trade Kyle Pitts
After selecting Kyle Pitts fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the highest drafted tight end in history, the Atlanta Falcons had hopes they found their Julio Jones replacement.
Yet four-years later, Pitts hasn't lived up to those lofty expectations despite a Pro Bowl rookie season. While he’s undoubtedly shown flashes of brilliance, consistency has been an issue, and the Falcons need more from the position.
Atlanta picked up Pitts’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he has been linked with several trades this offseason. The Falcons may be willing to gamble on Pitts’s final year, but they may look to get a return before he leaves as a free agent in 2026.
With Michael Penix Jr. set to take over as the Falcons’ quarterback, adding a versatile, reliable tight end could unlock the offense’s true potential. Pitts saw fewer snaps than run-blocking specialist Charlie Woerner after Week 7’s blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Alongside established pass-catchers like Drake London and Darnell Mooney, an impactful all-around tight end would provide yet another weapon in the passing game, unlocking opportunities for Penix to grow.
While the Falcons should prioritize defense, if they continue to invest around Penix and move on from Pitts, a tight end at No. 15 or on Day 2 isn’t out of the question for general manager Terry Fontenot who has made several unorthodox moves in his tenure.
Falcons On SI takes a look at three tight end prospects that Atlanta could target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tyler Warren – Penn State
Warren finished the season with 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, and 8 touchdowns, leading the Nittany Lions in all major receiving categories. The Penn State tight end has proven to be one of the most versatile players in college football, leading his squad to the College Football Playoff this season.
His versatility was put on display when he was used as the team’s Wildcat quarterback, where he ran the ball 26 times for a team-leading 8.4 yards per carry, scoring four rushing touchdowns along the way. Not only did he lead the team in yards per carry, but he also threw six passes—an unprecedented role for a tight end.
As a pass-catcher, Warren is a nightmare in the red zone, using his physical tools and impressive body control to box out defenders and win contested catches. His strong hands make him a go-to target in 50/50 ball situations, and he’s shown the ability to hold onto the ball through heavy contact. The 6-foot-6 and 250 pound tight end is incredibly effective after the catch (YAC), ranking second in the nation among tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
In addition to his receiving skills, Warren is a reliable blocker. He’s especially effective in space, where he’s been put in motion as a lead blocker . With Warren ranked as PFF's No. 13 overall prospect, the Falcons may need to get a bit lucky for him to fall to No. 15, but his unique skill set could make him a difference-maker in Atlanta’s offense.
Colston Loveland – Michigan
With 56 receptions for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns, Loveland was the Wolverines’ leading receiver this past season. He also played a pivotal role in Michigan’s National Championship team the year before, ranking second on the team with 45 receptions for 649 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The 2024 National Champion is a sharp route-runner who consistently creates separation with his quickness and precise timing. His ability to change gears on a dime and cut with sudden explosiveness makes it difficult for linebackers to keep up with him.
Add in his massive catch radius at 6’5 and 245 pounds—highlighted by his ability to effortlessly reach out from his frame to snag passes—and Loveland has all the tools to be a productive weapon in the NFL. His ability to adjust to difficult throws, whether it's back-shoulder passes down the seam, or balls thrown behind him, would provide Penix with a large, dependable target.
However, Loveland's blocking remains a work in progress. He struggles against stronger defenders and doesn’t always hold his blocks through the whistle. His technique will need refinement, but his receiving ability makes him a fascinating prospect for a team like Atlanta that values tight ends who can stretch the field.
Loveland currently sits as PFF's No. 31 overall prospect, and if he falls to the mid-to-late first round, the Falcons should absolutely consider pulling the trigger on him.
Mason Taylor – LSU
Mason Taylor may not be the highest-profile tight end in the 2025 class, but his raw potential makes him a strong candidate for the Falcons to target. In 2024, Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing third among LSU's receiving corps. As a freshman, Taylor hauled in 38 passes, the second-most by any freshman tight end in LSU history.
His tendency to create mismatches with his alignment (in-line, slot, out wide) and processing ability while reading coverages makes him a dangerous weapon. He has impressive body control, adjusting well to off-target throws and showing strong hands in contested situations.
Additionally, Taylor’s ability to find soft spots in zone coverage and adjust his route stems based on defensive alignment shows a high level of football IQ.
That said, his blocking needs improvement. Taylor struggles at times to anchor against more powerful defenders and can get walked back at the point of attack.
Currently ranked as PFF’s No. 87 overall prospect, Taylor could be a value pick for the Falcons towards the middle of the draft. For what it's worth, his Hall of Fame pedigree (son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, nephew of fellow Hall of Famer Zach Thomas) naturally adds some intrigue to his prospect profile.
It would be a surprise if the Falcons targeted a tight end at No. 15. However, Fontenot has already discussed the possibility of trading back and acquiring more draft picks. He’s also taken two-non-premium positions in the top-10 and spent $90-million on a bridge quarterback to another top-10 pick.
Nothing should be shocking at this point.