Two Popular UDFA Atlanta Falcons On Outside Looking In as Roster Cuts Loom
While much has been made of the contributions needed from the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft class, there were also high expectations from some of their undrafted rookies. General manager Terry Fontenot referred to the UDFA class as the “eighth round”, but right now, those players appear to be a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
The deadline for roster cuts is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Former San Jose Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash was college football’s triple crown winner in 2024, recording 104 catches, 1,382 yards, and 16 touchdowns.
Former Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant was seen as a ball-hawk out of college and had 13 interceptions during his four years with the Jayhawks.
Both appear to be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the initial 53, though the Falcons will be hoping to re-sign them to the practice squad once they pass through waivers.
The Falcons only took five wide receivers last season, and there appear to already be six earmarked for the roster: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray Ray McCloud, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge (special teams), and Jamal Agnew (special teams).
David Sills, Chris Blair, and Dylan Drummond have been competing with Nash to convince the Falcons to take seven wide receivers.
Nash had his best preseason game on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. He reeled in six catches for 87 receiving yards. In the first quarter, Nash accounted for 48 of Atlanta's 67 offensive yards. However, in the Falcons’ other two preseason games combined, he had just six catches for 55 total yards.
Chris Blair, on the other hand, has recorded at least 54 yards in each preseason game, as well as two touchdowns. Sills was held out of the Cowboys' game on Friday night, leading to speculation that his future was already decided.
It seems likely that if there is another roster spot available for a wide receiver, it will go to Sills or Blair over Nash.
Cobee Bryant has played well in camp; however, the biggest issue has been his health. Bryant was injured to begin camp, and he slowly eased his way back to the field right before Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
That week during camp, Bryant got run with the second-team defense and even intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass during 11-on-11s. He played in the Falcons vs Lions preseason game. He struggled (36.9 PFF grade) before missing more time with injury.
He returned to the field this week and got run in Atlanta’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, and once again struggled. The former Jayhawk’s cornerback gave up a costly pass interference in the endzone in the fourth quarter, which led to a Cowboys score.
While Atlanta’s cornerback room is relatively weak and unproven, Bryant being injured for a good portion of camp has most likely not shown enough to warrant getting a spot on the 53.
The good news for the Falcons is that they’ll likely be able to get both players through waivers on Tuesday before signing them to their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday.