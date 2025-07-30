Underappreciated Signing from Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot
While most of the attention paid to the Atlanta Falcons' defensive front centers around rookie pass rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, other defenders look to play a significant role. Everyone knows getting into the backfield separates the mediocre from the good defenses around the line of scrimmage.
However, a functional, productive front just doesn't contain two people. Others will step forth and contribute. Mongan Fox could serve as a key component to what Atlanta wants to accomplish.
When team management signed veteran Morgan Fox to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with just $3 million guaranteed, few either batted an eye or elicited any response. While not a dominating force that will single-handedly wreck game plans. Fox's worth comes with versatility. At six-foot-three and 275 pounds, he can play multiple spots in various schemes.
For example, in a 3-4, you could see him line up as a five-technique. In a 4-3, Fox can either kick inside and play tackle or play end. You cannot bottle that type of versatility. General manager Terry Fontenot managed to ink a low-cost veteran who benefits the team without clogging up excessive amounts of cap space.
Fox stopped by "Good Morning Football to discuss his path to Atlanta.
"I feel great. Being here has been awesome,” Fox said. “The team's really open and welcoming."
Welcoming on the defensive side of the ball at least. Camp has been more intense than usual for the Falcons, but the eight-year veteran understands.
"At the end of the day, it's camp. That's one of the hardest things. It's hot. Tensions are high. Once you start getting past the first couple days, everybody gets a little bit chippy,” Fox said. “Somebody feels like somebody hits them too hard with or without pads, and then scuffles break out."
Fox spent his last three seasons with the Chargers and saw the difference Jim Harbaugh could make as a new head coach. What has he seen in Atlanta since arriving?
"I'm not a big prediction guy, but just from the stuff I've been around. What's cool to see is the details and the focus, from top to bottom. The focus is on winning games," Fox said.
Fox will not replace Grady Jarrett, who firmly cemented his role as an all-time Falcons great. At the same time, what he can do is provide knowledge and mentorship to the younger players like Pearce, Walker, and second-year pro Ruke Orhorhoro.
Along with those moments, serving as a flexible but stout lineman that can get home versus the pass and stuff the run, from a rotational point, matters. If the Falcons' young defensive linemen enjoy a solid first year, players like Fox could help pave the way.