What are Atlanta Falcons Getting in UDFA WR Nick Nash?
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Nick Nash as an undrafted free agent on Saturday. Eyes opened when the San Jose State product went undrafted. The converted quarterback led all FBS wideouts in receptions, touchdowns and receiving touchdowns (104-1,382-16), the college football triple crown.
Opponents knew that the ball would head his way and still could not do much of anything to stop it. Now, the Falcons will enjoy a wideout at the back end of the rotation that will not need volume targets to become a productive asset, a metaphorical cog in the machine.
What He Does Well
The 2024 Biletnikoff Award runner-up played quarterback for three years at SJSU before finding his way to the receiver room. As a result, that tenure as a signal caller helps him understand route depth, timing and positioning.
Being on the other end of hundreds of throws, Nash fully comprehends what his quarterbacks want from him when it comes to route running. Half of his 2,169 collegiate snaps came at quarterback.
Next, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, the 2024 unanimous All-American can lean on and box out defenders with his frame, presenting a wider catch radius to the quarterback. The Falcons could definitely benefit from another player with the ability to win with vertical explosion, completing the catch through contact.
For now, excelling on special teams could be his ticket to the main roster. Body control is a quality that every bigger receiver needs, which Nah enjoys.
Needs for Improvement
Nash turns 26-years-old in July. While he’s an older player, he’s still relatively new to the position. In a world where some receivers are size/speed prospects, Nash accomplishes the former and not the latter. The long speed does not exist. For example, corners don't really need help over the top as they can stay stride for stride with Nash.
He ran a 4.58 at the NFL Combine and had a 1.54 10-yard split which put him ahead of second round pick Luther Burden and third round pick Pat Bryant.
Make no mistake, the issue is less about straight-line speed, more of the inability to drive the defender backwards on a comeback route without worrying about the corner undercutting him. Similarly, in order to generate any semblance of separation, every Nash route must be perfect.
Overview
Nick Nash fell in the draft due a perceived lack of burst and athleticism. However, Nash's value will come on the plus side of the 50-yard-line. With a quarterback like Michael Penix, Jr., the former Spartan will line up against a subpackage defensive back, which falls into his favor.
As a result, with time, you can see Nash work his way into the rotation, earning his keep on special teams and four/five receiver sets.