Fans Loved Baker Mayfield's Selfless Gesture on Big Buccaneers Run vs. Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have much trouble handling the New York Giants for most of their Sunday clash. Holding a 23-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Bucs looked to be well on their way to their fifth win of the year when Baker Mayfield once again earned the respect of every football watcher who loves to see gritty play.
Backed up on the goal line, Tampa Bay handed the ball off to rookie Bucky Irving. Irving broke loose for a 56-yard gain. As he scampered down the field, so too did Mayfield, who suddenly reappared in the broadcast frame 30 yards past the line of scrimmage. The QB then put his body on the line and threw a block for Irving to help gain a few extra yards.
It is probably not what head coach Todd Bowles would prefer to see his quarterback doing but it is exactly the sort of leadership that has endeared Mayfield to fans during his time in the NFL. He does not care at all if he puts his body on the line for the success of the team, no matter how significant the moment.
His selflessness garnered much appreciation around the NFL world on Sunday.
Classic Mayfield.
With a win the Bucs will move to 5-6 and close the gap on the 6-5 Atlanta Falcons for the top spot in the NFC South.