NFL Fans Loved Brian Daboll's Creative Way to Keep His Clipboard Out of the Rain

Karl Rasmussen

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll during NFL preseason
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll during NFL preseason / Screenshot via NFL on FOX on X
The NFL preseason is officially upon us, as Thursday featured a two-game slate, including a matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

Conditions for the game were rainy, but Brian Daboll was determined to keep his clipboard on hand as he instructed the Giants during their first game action of the preseason. In order to combat the rain, Daboll had to get creative, and he did just that with his bizarre clipboard tent.

Talk about thinking outside of the box.

Daboll could be seen donning his Giants' rain jacket while peering down onto his play sheet, which was perfectly protected from the rain, while also maintaining its ease of accessibility.

While Daboll barked orders at his team, NFL fans gushed over the comical look of his clipboard umbrella, which received plenty of reactions on social media.

Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

