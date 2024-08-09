NFL Fans Loved Brian Daboll's Creative Way to Keep His Clipboard Out of the Rain
The NFL preseason is officially upon us, as Thursday featured a two-game slate, including a matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.
Conditions for the game were rainy, but Brian Daboll was determined to keep his clipboard on hand as he instructed the Giants during their first game action of the preseason. In order to combat the rain, Daboll had to get creative, and he did just that with his bizarre clipboard tent.
Talk about thinking outside of the box.
Daboll could be seen donning his Giants' rain jacket while peering down onto his play sheet, which was perfectly protected from the rain, while also maintaining its ease of accessibility.
While Daboll barked orders at his team, NFL fans gushed over the comical look of his clipboard umbrella, which received plenty of reactions on social media.