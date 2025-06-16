SI

Fans Loved What Jason Kelce Wore to Cannes a Day After Father’s Day

Kelce is a man of style. Travis, that is. Jason is just here for the vibes.

Kristen Wong

ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jason Kelce has always been known as a man of the people. On Monday at a glitzy media gala in Cannes, he made clear to the audience that he was the father of four daughters.

Jason, along with his brother Travis, were seen attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, an event that brings together the top execs and celebrities in the media and advertising industry.

During the event, the Kelce brothers opened up about their journey from the gridiron to media stardom amid the soaring popularity of their podcast, New Heights. When they walked out together on the stage, Travis oozed Parisian style with his minimalist, understated outfit while Jason donned a bright purple cartoon-ish two-piece:

Upon a closer look, Jason's colorful shirt appeared to be Bluey-themed—an ode to the hit animated television series that the former Philadelphia Eagles star likely watches with his young daughters.

Jason spoke about his love for Bluey on an old episode of New Heights: "It's okay, but it ain't nowhere near the level of Bluey or Paw Patrol," Jason said, referring to newer cartoons.

Fans immediately picked up on the Bluey clues and assumed Jason was paying a sweet tribute to his daughters with a Father's Day-inspired fit:

What can he say, he's a real girl dad.

Jason and his wife, Kylie, have four daughters: Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley, who was born this past March.

