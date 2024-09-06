NFL Fans React to Debut of Dynamic Kickoff to Start Chiefs-Ravens Season Opener
The NFL is back, but the opening kickoff looked quite a bit different this year than it has in seasons past.
This season, the NFL introduced the "dynamic kickoff," an adjusted method of kicking the ball that aims to increase the amount of kickoff returns and reduce the amount of injuries that occur on special teams plays.
Fans were privy to the dynamic kickoff during the preseason, but Thursday night's tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium was the first time the new kickoff was witnessed in the regular season.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ushered in the era of the dynamic kickoff, booting the ball out over the heads of the Ravens returners and out the back of the end zone. More details on the specifics of the dynamic kickoff can be found here.
The new dynamic kickoff generated quite a reaction from NFL fans, who weren't thrilled to see a touchback on a kickoff designed to create more opportunities for returns.