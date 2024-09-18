NFL Fans Roast Chase Daniel for Odd Bryce Young-Matthew Stafford Trade Proposal
We're not even three weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but some analysts already are cooking up some eye-opening trade scenarios.
Chief among those was former quarterback-turned-Fox Sports analyst Chase Daniel, who outlined his idea for a three-team trade during Wednesday's episode ofThe Facility.
Daniel proposed an elaborate three-team trade that would see the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams enter a rebuild by trading veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Rams would receive recently-benched QB Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers, who would be given a second-round pick from the Dolphins and a third-rounder from L.A.
Daniel provided some justification for the proposed trade, suggesting that Miami could still contend while keeping Tua Tagovailoa off the field after his latest concussion, while Sean McVay could work his magic in hopes of getting Young's career back on track. Meanwhile, Stafford is owed just $4 million in guaranteed money throughout the remainder of his deal, meaning the Dolphins wouldn't be on the hook for a huge contract.
Despite those arguments, the trade idea didn't resonate with NFL fans, who were quick to laugh off the suggestion from Daniel. Despite Daniel claiming the trade is "really not that crazy," it doesn't seem he was able to convince fans on social media, who roasted him for the egregious proposal.