Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 7: Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams Score Aplenty in London
The old-man bowl between Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers provided plenty of fantasy football points to kick off NFL Week 7.
However, not many fantasy managers benefited from the QB duel because only 25% of Sleeper users started Rodgers and only 6% had Flacco activate. Both middle-aged signal-callers produced more than 30 fantasy points.
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth also benefited from the vintage performances from their respective quarterbacks. We’ll have a handful of names from Thursday night’s shootout mentioned in this week’s studs section. We’ll also mention another stellar performance from a grizzled veteran quarterback who put on a show in London to open Sunday’s slate of games.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 7.
Studs
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
Fantasy points: 26.50
Stats: Eight targets, five catches, 35 yards, 3 TDs
Adams stepped up in a big way during Puka Nacua’s absence in London. Adams contributed two first-half touchdown catches to help the Rams jump to a 21–0 halftime lead over the Jaguars. The six-time Pro Bowler didn’t see a ton of targets with Matthew Stafford spreading the football around, but Adams delivered when it mattered the most in the red zone. None of Adams’s three touchdowns went further than two yards.
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
Fantasy points: 38.10
Stats: 23 targets, 16 catches, 161 yards, TD
Chase’s slow start to the season has become a distant memory. The star receiver has been on a heater, recording at least 25 points in three consecutive weeks. Chase saw a whopping 23 targets, which led to his season-high 38.10 points. It’s fair to expect this kind of production on a weekly basis, especially with how much chemistry Flacco and Chase have had the past two weeks.
Joe Flacco, QB, Bengals
Fantasy points: 31.98
Stats: 31-of-47, 342 yards, 3 TDs
Flacco’s dominant performance had many Browns fans questioning the team’s strange decision to trade the 40-year-old quarterback to an AFC North rival. The Bengals are thankful that the Browns don’t care about rivalries because Flacco’s presence has given Cincinnati new life. Expect Flacco to be a top waiver wire target this week.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers
Fantasy points: 31.10
Stats: Six targets, five catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs
The “Muth” is no longer forgotten after his Week 7 eruption. His snap count fell under 40% the prior two weeks, and he appeared to be the No. 2 tight end behind Jonnu Smith. That might no longer be the case after his clutch go-ahead 68-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in Cincinnati.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
Fantasy points: 31.56
Stats: 23-of-34, 249 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
Rodgers thought he had the game-winning touchdown pass when he connected with Freiermuth with less than three minutes left in regulation against the Bengals. That wasn’t the case because Flacco got the ball last, but Rodgers probably would have scored again if Tee Higgins had decided to score instead of sliding to run out the clock. Rodgers was that good Thursday night.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
Fantasy points: 37.38
Stats: 21-of-33, 182 yards, 5 TDs
Stafford isn’t quite 40, but he had a better performance than Flacco and Rodgers. The 37-year-old QB racked up five touchdown passes against the Jaguars in London. He’s the first QB with at least five touchdown passes in an international game. Stafford definitely made up for last week’s 11-point stinker against the Ravens.
Duds
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
Fantasy points: 6.10
Stats: Seven targets, three catches, 31 yards
Thomas’s 2025 woes continued against the Rams. He was a nonfactor and is now starting to become the third option for Trevor Lawrence, behind Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. It was the fifth time this season that Thomas was held under 11 points.
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
Fantasy points: 8.50
Stats: 12 carries, 54 yards; two catches, 11 yards
Williams had a quiet outing against the Jaguars. It was the second consecutive week that Williams was held under 60 rushing yards. He might no longer be a safe bet to at least produce one rushing score.