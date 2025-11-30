SI

Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 13: Bijan Robinson Shines in Falcons’ Loss

A.J. Brown and Rashee Rice also impressed amid defeat, while Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the Lions’ Thanksgiving game early.

Gilberto Manzano

Bijan Robinson had an impressive performance in the Falcons' loss to the Jets.
Bijan Robinson had an impressive performance in the Falcons’ loss to the Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Patience is the theme for fantasy football in NFL Week 13.

The Eagles had a two-game skid, but A.J. Brown finally got the ball, torching the Bears in Friday’s loss. After being sidelined for 11 weeks, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving returned in a big way during the win over the Cardinals on Sunday. 

Rashee Rice has been back for six games after serving his six-game suspension, but he’s just now finding his stride, lighting up the Colts and Cowboys in consecutive games. Bijan Robinson fantasy managers must have been annoyed watching Tyler Allgeier vulture a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. However, Robinson later found the end zone in his dominant performance.

Speaking of patience, fantasy managers might be without Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the foreseeable future after he exited early on Thanksgiving against the Packers. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard
scoring format.

Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 13.

Studs

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

Fantasy points: 21.80

Stats: Five targets, four catches, 58 yards, 2 TDs

Adams has been a touchdown machine, increasing his total to 14 during the Rams’ upset loss to the Panthers. The star receiver has gone over 20 points five times this season. 

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Fantasy points: 35.20

Stats: 12 targets, 10 catches, 132 yards, 2 TDs

The Eagles aren’t winning games, but Brown fantasy managers couldn’t care less because they finally got the star wide receiver into the flow of the offense. Philly has lost consecutive games to Dallas and Chicago despite Brown recording at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in both setbacks. 

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Fantasy points: 21.50

Stats: 10 targets, five catches, 98 yards; one carry, seven yards, TD

Collins made several clutch plays in the Texans’ statement win over the Colts, including the go-ahead seven-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Collins has topped 20 points three times in his past four games.  

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Fantasy points: 34.76

Stats: 18-of-30, 234 yards, 4 TDs; five carries, four yards

Love was sensational in a signature victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. The Packers quarterback threw touchdowns to three different pass catchers and had a clutch 16-yard completion to ice the game on fourth-and-3. 

Jordan Love led the Packers to a 31–24 win over the Lions.
Jordan Love led the Packers to a 31–24 win over the Lions. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Fantasy points: 37.44

Stats: 23-of-34, 261 yards, 4 TDs; three carries, 30 yards

The Chiefs’ playoff hopes are on life support, but at least Mahomes had a stellar performance in the loss to the Cowboys. This was the first time Mahomes went over 30 points since Week 7 against the Raiders. 

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Fantasy points: 22.20

Stats: Nine targets, eight catches, 82 yards, TD

McBride, the best fantasy tight end this season, has recorded seven combined touchdowns in his past seven games. McBride has gone over 20 points three times in his past four games.  

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Fantasy points: 29.40

Stats: 12 targets, eight catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs; one carry, two yards

Those who waited for Rice to return from his six-game suspension have been rewarded the past two weeks, with the Chiefs’ No. 1 wideout going over 20 points against the Colts and Cowboys. 

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Fantasy points: 30.30

Stats: 23 carries, 142 yards, TD; seven targets, five catches, 51 yards

Robinson had a monster game in the Falcons’ loss to the Jets. He lost one touchdown to teammate Allgeier, but made up for it with a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Robinson cracked 30 points for the third game this season. 

D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears

Fantasy points: 20.80

Stats: 18 carries, 125 yards, TD; two targets, one catch, 13 yards

The Bears outmuscled the Eagles on Black Friday behind the stout rushing duo of Swift and Kyle Monangai. Swift bounced back in a big way after his one-point stinker against the Steelers last week. 

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers

Fantasy points: 28.00

Stats: Seven targets, six catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs; one carry, six yards

Love was sensational vs. Detroit, but Wicks helped his quarterback look good in a big moment. Wicks had two touchdowns and the clutch 16-yard catch on fourth down to ice the win for Green Bay. It’s been a rough season for Wicks, but he has regained the trust of the fantasy football community. Only 1% of Sleeper users started Wicks in Week 13.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Fantasy points: 26.90

Stats: 10 targets, seven catches, 144 yards, TD

Williams stepped up after St. Brown left early vs. Green Bay due to an injury. Jared Goff made sure to lean on Williams, giving him 10 targets for the first time this season. Williams made up for his zero dud last week against the Giants. 

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Fantasy points: 24.20

Stats: Nine targets, seven catches, 112 yards, TD

The duo of Lamb and George Pickens have been unstoppable this season. But Lamb gets the nod over his teammate because of the 15-yard touchdown catch in the Cowboys’ win over the Chiefs. 

Duds

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Fantasy points: 5.60

Stats: 13 carries, 56 yards

Barkley’s rough season continued in the Eagles’ ugly loss to the Bears. The star running back was held under single digits for the fourth time this season. He’s only gone over 20 points once in 2025.

Saquon Barkley had a quiet game in the Eagles’ loss to the Bears.
Saquon Barkley had a quiet game in the Eagles’ loss to the Bears. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

Fantasy points: 9.90

Stats: 18 carries, 58 yards; two catches, 21 yards

It was Chuba Hubbard’s day in Carolina’s backfield, scoring a 35-yard touchdown catch in the win over the Rams. Dowdle has cooled off in the past month, failing to reach 16 points in his past four games. 

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

Fantasy points: 0.60

Stats: Seven targets, two catches, six yards

Flowers had one of the Ravens’ four fumbles in their loss to the Bengals. He snapped his five-game streak of scoring at least 10 points. 

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

Fantasy points: 5.10

Stats: 12 carries, 28 yards; one catch, 13 yards

Etienne was a nonfactor in the Jaguars’ dominant win over the Titans. This was his first single-digit performance since Week 7 against the Rams.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Fantasy points: 6.54

Stats: 17-of-32, 246 yards, INT; six carries, 27 yards

It might be time to bench the two-time MVP. Jackson was held under eight points for the third consecutive game. He hasn’t been his usual self since scoring 33 points in Week 9 against the Dolphins. 

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

Fantasy points: 7.70

Stats: 19 carries, 64 yards; one catch, three yards

Marks has added balance to the Texans’ offense, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown in nearly a month. The rookie running back has been held under eight points in three consecutive games. 

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

Fantasy points: 4.70

Stats: Five targets, two catches, 17 yards; one carry, 10 yards

The Bears’ rushing attack was flawless against the Eagles. But the opposite was the case for Chicago’s passing attack, with Caleb Williams leaning more on his tight ends on Friday. Moore hasn’t cracked five points in three of his past four outings.  

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

Fantasy points: 0.00

Stats: One target

St. Brown didn’t play much in the loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury. The star receiver might be a long shot to play in Thursday’s game against the Cowboys. 

Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

Fantasy points: 6.60

Stats: Seven targets, three catches, 36 yards

Wilson’s days of being Arizona’s No. 1 wideout ended with the return of Marvin Harrison Jr. He recorded more than 21 points in consecutive games before Sunday’s dud against Tampa Bay.

