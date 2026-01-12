Former Eagles Star Blames Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia’s Offensive Struggles
The Philadelphia Eagles' quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions ended on Sunday evening as the San Francisco 49ers came into town and authored a gritty performance in a four-point victory. So that's a wrap on another Eagles season that was full of drama and a lot of agitation, proving that winning it all really earns only so much grace. No one understands this more than reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts who barely made it through a few games during his title defense before people loudly questioned if he was holding the team back.
Managing only 19 points when it mattered most and squandering an opportunity to once again march through a wide-open NFC will not quiet the chatter. And former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy kicked things off in a big way after the loss, suggesting that his reporting reveals Hurts has a deficiency.
"I did a lot of digging, McCoy said. "I know some people and the problem is we can't do different exotic looks, different formations, different motions because I'm hearing that he can't really do it."
That's pretty bombastic. Let the record show that McCoy said he did not want to throw anyone under the bus before throwing Hurts under the bus in epic fashion. It's an unbelievable claim to say that an elite NFL quarterback can't do different formations. What does that even mean several years into Hurts's career?
It'll be interesting to see if anyone from the Eagles responds to knock this down. Yet the fact that there's a clip out there suggesting it is just another example of why Hurts is having an unprecedented career in which he's accomplishing so much and getting so little credit.