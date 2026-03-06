Former Packers President Bob Harlan Dies at Age 89

Former Packers president Bob Harlan, who spent over 50 years in the organization and played a pivotal role in their last two Super Bowl titles, died Thursday at the age of 89.

"The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan," said Packers president and CEO Ed Policy in a statement. "Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club's on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.”

Bob Harlan’s legacy will live on forever pic.twitter.com/UOLgq8ZUkv — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 6, 2026

Harlan joined the Packers in 1971 as an assistant general manager. He worked his way up to being a corporate general manager, corporate assistant to the president and executive president of administration until 1989, when he assumed the role of president and CEO.

Harlan holds the unique title of being the only person in NFL history to hire two general managers that won the Super Bowl with two completely separate rosters. He hired Ron Wolf in 1991, who hired Mike Holmgren, traded for Brett Favre and signed Reggie White. Those moves helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XXXI victory over the Patriots, their first championship since Super Bowl II.

“Bob Harlan gave me an opportunity, and I am deeply indebted to him for that,” Wolf said in a statement. “His greatest trait, in my opinion, is that he was an honorable man, a man of his word, a man of character.

Harlan later hired general manager Ted Thompson in 2005, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers. Green Bay, also known as “Titletown,” is one of the most historic franchises in league history. With Harlan’s hirings, he ensured the Packers remained one of the league’s iconic organizations while bringing them to championship contention in the modern era of football.

"Bob is one of the most naturally funny people that I met in the organization during my 18 years,” Aaron Rodgers said in a statement. “Whether we were laughing on the bus for four days on the Tailgate Tour, embracing in the locker room after a game, or catching up at the holiday party every year, I lit up every day I got to see Mr. Harlan and give him a big hug. To me, Bob embodied the spirit of the Green Bay Packers and he truly loved leading the greatest franchise in the NFL. His kind heart, quick wit and steady hand will be remembered by Packers people forever.”

Along with his hirings, Harlan played a critical role in earning public support for the $295 million renovations for the historic Lambeau Field, a symbol of the city and football team.

After spending nearly two decades as the Packers CEO, Harlan retired in 2008 and was a chair emeritus for the remainder of his life. He is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

