Former Patriot Details How Tom Brady Once Powdered His Center's Buttocks
1. One of the things that made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time was his attention to detail.
For Brady, it wasn’t just about watching film, studying defenses and knowing where his receivers liked getting the ball.
It was also about the moisture. Specifically, the moisture regarding his centers.
Brady did not like to put his hands on a dewy derrière and he wasn’t above taking matters into his own hands. Literally.
Former Patriots center Ted Karras explained on Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast with quite a story about Brady’s frustration with Karras’s wet rump:
“He literally pulls my off to the sidelines, screams in my face that I’m a sweaty pig and then pulls my pants out and powders my ass with baby powder in front of everyone.”
2. In 2024, Caitlin Clark played in the WNBA All-Star Game, and 3.4 million people watched.
Clark missed this year’s All-Star Game on Sunday, and 2.2 million people watched.
Clark’s ratings prowess continues to amaze.
3. Usually, I hate frivolous lawsuits, but I’m into this one. A Chargers fan is suing the team for taking a home game and moving it to Brazil while not refunding season-ticket holders for the loss of the game.
I would assume the guy has no chance to win, but he does have a point. If he’s paying for eight home games, he should get eight home games.
4. Here’s one from the “let’s insult the audience’s intelligence” department.
The guy who gets paid by the same company that airs the Big Ten says the Big Ten is superior to the SEC.
I also don’t even understand the analogy that’s trying to be made here and gave up on the clip after 36 seconds.
5. Presented without comment.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with the host of NFL RedZone, Scott Hanson.
Hanson talks about his recent contract negotiations with the NFL and how he thought he was done with RedZone before eventually signing a new four-year contract that will give him 20 years as the host.
Hanson also discusses RedZone’s wild popularity and things fans have done to show their love for him, including naming their dogs Octobox and putting references to RedZone in their wedding vows.
Hanson also shares his thoughts on how the 2025 NFL schedule impacts RedZone, returning to NBC to host its Olympics Gold Zone channel and much more.
Following Hanson, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the MLB All-Star Game, Netflix's Quarterback, a new Live Aid docuseries on CNN, the price of car washes, Sal having a snake in his backyard and Sal missing out on a chance to see Jerry Seinfeld for free.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: HBO aired Part 1 of a new documentary about Billy Joel on Friday night. Part 2 airs this Friday. Nobody watches anything live anymore (I watched it on Sunday), so I just want to make sure it’s on your radar. Part 1 was phenomenal. If you like Joel’s music, it is a must-watch. The doc did a tremendous job giving you the stories behind so many of his songs. It could not have been done better.
