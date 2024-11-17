Fox Announcers Trolled Bears' Caleb Williams for Drawing Soft Penalty vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears are holding their own against the Green Bay Packers in their first matchup against their NFC divisional rivals this season in part due to Caleb Williams’s improved play under center.
Williams has completed 15-of-21 passes for 146 yards heading into the fourth, though he has yet to throw for a touchdown. Williams’s clean passing game aside, it was one of the No. 1 pick’s scrambles that caught Fox announcer Kevin Burkhardt’s attention early in the game..
Williams was rushing toward the sidelines on a first-quarter drive when he was lightly pushed by Packers defensive back Xavier McKinney out of bounds. The Bears quarterback fell into some Bears staffers, causing the NFL refs to throw a flag for a late hit penalty and give Chicago an automatic first down.
Burkhardt clearly disagreed with the call.
“Anyone know if Caleb took acting at USC?” Burkhardt said.
“It was unnecessary, I don’t think it was very ‘roughness’ oriented,” Burkhardt's boothmate Tom Brady chimed in on the hit. “Think it looked more like a trip over the tarp.”
Brady jokingly added that during his playing days, he was looking for the class from the “USC school of drama,” too.
Williams and the Bears currently hold a 19-14 lead over the Packers in the fourth quarter.