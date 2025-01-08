Fox’s NFL Pregame Show Pulls Off Impressive Feat
1. In a time when the way we consume sports content is constantly changing, what Fox Sports has pulled off with Fox NFL Sunday is truly impressive.
The pregame show starring Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer finished the regular season averaging 4.4 million viewers each week.
Fox NFL Sunday has been on the air for 31 seasons. It has finished as the most-watched NFL pregame show for 31 straight seasons.
Fox is helped by having games in big markets, such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas, among others, but with cross flex between CBS and Fox becoming more prevalent and football fans today having a million options for pregame content thanks to streaming, social media and podcasts, finishing first for 31 straight years is impressive no matter how you spin it.
It also shows how much sports fans love familiarity. Fox NFL Sunday has made additions over the years in Strahan and Gronk, but Bradshaw, Long and Johnson are a Sunday staple. They’ve been with us for 31 straight seasons. So even if you’re not a pregame show person, if you’re going to partake every now and then, it would make sense for you to gravitate toward Bradshaw, Long and Johnson just based on comfort and history.
To celebrate the milestone, Fox Sports shared a fun video of the opening minute from Fox NFL Sunday’s first-ever show, with James Brown (who discussed leaving Fox for CBS on a recent episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina), Bradshaw, Long and Johnson.
2. Speaking of things in the sports world that have been around for a long time, here’s what LeBron James did last night at the age of 40, with the great Kevin Harlan on the call.
3. I’m only sharing this because I can’t believe in the history of the NBA, which began in 1949, that there has never been a game with a team on a 15-game win streak vs. a team on a 10-game win streak. Wild.
4. NFL Films’ mics picked up Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten asking Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for his jersey last week. The conversation is a must-listen.
5. Charles Barkley mocking Shaq for having an honorary doctorate is perfect TV.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast episode features an interview with WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H/Paul Levesque.
Levesque talks about all the aspects of the WWE’s new partnership with Netflix for Monday Night Raw, what Pat McAfee brings to the WWE and the future of the WWE Network.
Other topics discussed with Levesque during the podcast include what John Cena’s final year in the WWE will look like, where things stand with The Rock returning, whether we’ll ever see Stephanie McMahon back on camera, if he knows what the WrestleMania 41 main event will be and how CM Punk's return to the WWE came about.
In addition, if you missed it over the holidays, the fifth-annual SI Media Year-In-Review Extravaganza podcast with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff dropped. We recapped the year in sports media, sports and pop culture.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since the big takeaway from Monday Night Raw’s debut on Netflix was Hulk Hogan getting booed out of the arena, let’s remember one of the great moments in pro wrestling history: Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff turning on Hulk Hogan.
